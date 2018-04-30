6 apps you should have on your phone

The mobile industry has boomed since the last two decades and now, owning a smartphone is a default assumption. Whether you own an android or an iOS phone, every smartphone today is populated by numerous apps to make your life easy.

As of December 2017, the total number of apps on play store was recorded around a whopping 3.5 million. So, you can be assured that apps are here to stay and grow in the near future.

But when you have so many options in abundance, it can become a little confusing as to which app to have in your phone. Now I understand that every individual is different and so are their needs and interests. With that said, here are 6 apps that everyone should have in their phone:

Bigbasket

No matter what your interests are, everybody needs to eat! As we evolve to a more digital and futuristic society, it’s not a shock that you can now buy groceries online just like clothes!

Bigbasket is an app that allows you purchase all kind of groceries from the comfort of your home (or wherever you feel comfortable) with just a few touches on your phone. From fruits & vegetables to toiletries, just add whatever you need to keep your house like a home in the cart and get it delivered right at your doorstep!

Using the Bigbasket apps also rewards you with special discounts on products which you may not get outside the digital realm of Bigbasket. With cashback offers and irresistible discounts, Bigbasket is an app that can save you a lot of time, money and energy.

Paytm

Ever since the demonetization Paytm has been the saviour of a lot of people in our country. The muse of this app has spread like a wildfire and now, you can even pay for your cigarettes and chai at small tea stalls with your Paytm wallet.

Paytm is just not an app for you to make quick payments, you can also use their e-commerce store to shop from lifestyle clothing to gadgets and so much more. It also has features for you to make quick fund transfers, recharge your phone and pay bills.

If that’s not enough, you get special discounts at several restaurants when you use Paytm and the cash back offers with Paytm are quite astonishing!

Lifeasy

How many times have you faced problems finding a plumber or an AC repair guy? With the busy city life, it sometimes gets really frustrating in finding the right guy for a job at your home. And even when you do, their charges are always way out of proportions!

To deal with such mundane annoyments, you should keep Lifeasy in your phone. Why? Well, because Lifeasy literally makes your life easy! From plumbers, IT technicians to AC repairs, you can practically find almost anything from their catalogue of services.

Pest control, kitchen cleaning, movers & packers, you say it and it will provide you with all the services you need or would ever need. Just like any other mobile app, you can get all these services right at your doorstep with the just push of a button, sorry, touch of your mobile screen!

Zomato

Honestly, if you don’t know about Zomato then you must be living under a rock! Welcome back! Zomato offers a series of tasty restaurants wherever you go.

You can use the app to find out the tastiest eating places in your neighbourhood and read real reviews from the people who have experienced the food of a particular one. Scroll through the different menus offered by thousands of restaurant and pick your favourite!

Zomato also offers Zomato Treats with which you can get free desserts and beverage on selected restaurants. So, Bon Appétit!

Ola

Whether you own a vehicle or not, it’s always good to have Ola in your phone, because we all get drunk from time to time!

Jokes aside, Ola offers you the comfort of an air-conditioned cab without any hassles or overpriced rate. You can also choose the kind of car you wish to travel in and you can always share your ride when cash is at crunch!

Ola uses your real-time location, this makes easy for the driver to find your pickup and drop point. This also saves you the hassle of giving directions to the driver. So, just sit back, relax and enjoy your ride!

Bookmyshow

Have you booked the tickets to the new Avengers? Or if you’re reading this in future then have you booked the tickets to the most awaited movie of the year? I hope the future is great!

Bookmyshow allows you to book tickets for movies, events, festivals and so much more. It also gives you suggestions on the basis of your location, interests and other filters.

It’s a great app for you to book your favourite live shows, concerts, movies or anything in the vicinity. Just like any other modern-day app, you get tons of discounts, cashbacks and irresistible offers which you may not get any other way!

So, book your tickets now!

Summing it up

We can very well foresee what the future of smartphones and apps holds and how they will inevitably grow in future. Apart from your personal interests, these aforementioned apps can actually make your day to day life much more easy!