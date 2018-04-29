Cherrystone Auctions Features A Record-Breaking 1,765 Lots In Its March 2018 Stamp Sale

Cherrystone Auctions held a successful public auction featuring a record-breaking 1,765 U.S. and Worldwide Stamps and Postal History lots in its New York City gallery on March 20-21, 2018.

New York stamp dealer and auctioneer, Cherrystone Auctions , held its second public auction this year in its gallery on 119 West 57th Street on March 20-21. Collectors from all over the world congregated in New York City to sample the 1,765 lots that were featured in this massive public auction. Pre-action bids were sent by mail, phone, email, registered auction agents, or via fax. Interested buyers were allowed to place bids during the live auction in person, using the registered agents or online via CherrystoneLIVE.

The March 20-21 live auction was conducted in four separate sessions that lasted two days. For Session 1, Cherrystone Auctions featured Stamps and Postal History from the United States, Albania, China, and France & Colonies. Session 2 had Stamps and Postal History from Germany, Great Britain, and British Commonwealth while Session 3 focused on Greece, Italy, Lithuania, Poland, and Romania. The final session offered Stamps and Postal History from Russia, Switzerland, and Western Ukraine; including Large Lots & Collections. An extensive three-volume 1880-1928 Akhtyrka-Zolotonosha collection from Zemstvo, Russia fetched the highest price of $52,500. Another Russian masterpiece, an 1857-2000 advanced collection —virtually complete in six large Scott’s albums —, came second with $15,500. Other large lots and collections from Russia including an 1870 flight cover fetched $14,000 apiece. Most of the other featured lots were sold for prices that were way higher than their catalog values. The company can be followed at https://www.bizexposed.com/New_York-USA/B/Cherrystone_Auctions_Inc-New_York.php

About Us

Cherrystone Auctions was founded back in 1967 as a retail store in the heart of New York City. Currently, Cherrystone is a global leader in Philatelic Auctions, bringing over to $30 million worth of stamps and postal history to market yearly. The third generation stamp house conducts public stamp auctions every six to eight weeks. Cherrystone is a member of all major U.S. and European Philatelic Societies, including the ASDA, APS, U.S. Philatelic Classics Society, Collectors Club of New York, PTS, MEPSI, Rossica, APVH, IFSDA, etc. And its president Paul Buchsbayew is a member of A.I.E.P. (Association Internationale des Experts Philatelie) and is a recognized expert in Russian material, which he has exhibited around the world. The reviews for the stamp auction house can be found at https://www.google.com/maps/place/Cherrystone+Auctions/@40.765176,-74.0129631,13z/data=!4m18!1m12!4m11!1m3!2m2!1d-73.9786308!2d40.7655011!1m6!1m2!1s0x89c258f745eaf831:0x3afa6bcffd833576!2sCherrystone+Auctions,+119+W+57th+St+Suite+316,+New+York,+NY+10019!2m2!1d-73.9779436!2d40.7651163!3m4!1s0x89c258f745eaf831:0x3afa6bcffd833576!8m2!3d40.7651163!4d-73.9779436

Contact:

Joshua Buchsbayew

Company: Cherrystone Auctions, Inc.

Phone: 212-977-7734 or 800-886-9313

Fax: 212-977-8653

Address: 119 West 57th Street Suite 316, New York, NY 10019

Email: info@cherrystoneauctions.com

Website: https://www.cherrystoneauctions.com