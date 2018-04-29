A Diploma in Foot Health Practice Now Available

The Advanced Foot Health Practitioner Academy — which is commonly abbreviated to AFHPA — has launched a course offering a comprehensive qualification in the field of food health.

The teachers

The course has been designed by successful podiatrists and biomechanics, all of whom have experienced success and recognition in their field. As well as formulating the course materials, these experts will also be highly involved in delivering the course to students to ensure a high quality of information is provided throughout the course itself.

Information for students

The coursework is posted to students one module at a time, with the first being received within five days of course confirmation. The work is assigned on a module-by-module basis for the convenience of students.

The AFHPA have opened the course up to anyone who wishes to study. There are no formal requirements or previous experience required to enrol on the course, though the AFHPA will usually ask for a CV and relevant background information. They endeavour to allow enrolments on a case-by-case basis and are also able to adapt, wherever possible, to specific learning requirements of students.

The qualification

The qualification that students will earn when they study with the AFHPA is equivalent to a Level 4. This means that students will be allowed to work independently, in their own practice or for an employer, when they have completed the course and earned the qualification. Therefore, the course should be seen as a genuine opportunity for a new career for all students.

The duration of the new course lasts for 12 months in total and the AFHPA recommend that, due to the in-depth nature of the course, students take the entire year to complete it. The entire curriculum has been based on the most up-to-date research so that students are guaranteed to be learning only the most relevant, beneficial information from their time on the course. There are 12 individual modules to complete to earn certification. As well as sections on the specifics of foot health, there is also an essential module on how to set up your business and put your qualification to full use.

Additionally, two weeks of the 12 months should be spent at the professional, modern AFHPA clinic in Northumberland so as to allow for hands-on, practical experience for all students. This fortnight will comprise of a number of beneficial events, including lectures, practical sessions, guest speakers, and the opportunity to practice their skills on the existing client base. To ensure maximum convenience for students attending the two-week residential section of the course, the AFHPA are able to arrange discount hotel fees with a nearby hotel, and also host a Facebook group designed to help students further cut costs. As a result, the two-week residential requirement should be manageable for most students, and will truly round out the educational experience provided by the course.

After the course

When the course is complete, students will have access to full liability insurance at a preferential rate, leaving them safe in the knowledge that they are fully protected when they move into professional practice.

For more information on this qualification or other courses offered by the AFHPA, please contact Georgina O’Neil on 01670 333378, or email info@afhpa.com

Contact:

Georgina O’Neil

Company: AFHPA

Phone: 01670 33337

Address: AFHPA, Evertyne House, Quay Road, Blyth, Northumberland. NE24 2AS, UK

Email: info@afhpa.com

Website: https://www.afhpa.com/