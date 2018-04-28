National Consultation on rural healthcare conducted with Niti Aayog

In order to prioritize the health needs of the rural population, 15th World rural conference is organized in India this year.

​​The second day of the event highlighted upon the National consultation on rural and remote healthcare in collaboration with Niti Ayog’s National rural health mission.

In context to deliver primary healthcare in far flung areas and remote access, several workshops were conducted with the focus of bringing rural healthcare on the forefront of healthcare policy discussions.

“We all know about the national rural health mission initiative of the government of India through which we address the rural healthcare infrastructure as well as human resource development. India being largely a rural country, their healthcare needs have to be addressed on urgency. Active participation of all the stakeholders, NGO’s, health workers and policy makers are required to revolutionize the primary health care structure in the rural areas.” Says Dr Raman Kumar, Organizing Chairman and National President, AFPI.

Focusing on the rural healthcare theme, short films and art festivals were also held with a purpose to inspire the healthcare workers and celebrate their work from the grass root level. Until now over 1000 abstracts and scientific program proposals have been received and this has become a landmark event in the history of rural healthcare academics in India. Visits to rural healthcare centers were also made by International doctors.

“With the participation of over 50 countries, this international conference hosts all major health delivery systems with emphasis on supporting and promoting rural healthcare, developing young MBBS doctors into leadership and brings them into primary and comprehensive community healthcare domain. Concept of family doctors should be promoted in rural areas as it will not only save time of the patient but also the unnecessary treatment costs. Educating the rural masses to create awareness among them will be our next agenda.” Says the Organizing Secretary, Dr Pratyush Kumar.