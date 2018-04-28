Confidence Multiplier Academy organised One Day Life Wining Seminar on ‘JEET KI JUNG’ at Dreamz Group Lucknow

Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh:

Confidence Multiplier Academy has successfully organised A One Day Life Wining Seminar on ‘JEET KI JUNG’ by Sameer Shaikh- Motivational Speaker & Trainer, Super Mind Programming Expert in the Auditorium of Dreamz Group at Alambagh, Lucknow.

It was a Life Changing Opportunity provided to all the sectors of people of Lucknow and from other different parts of Uttar Pradesh.

In this Seminar Mr. Sameer Shaikh focused on day to day problems regarding your career and life. He also stressed on the on the point that “Your Real Competition Is Only From You” or “आपका असली मुक़ाबला केवल आप से है”. Mr. Shaikh emphasised on “YOU v/s YOU” that means you are your own competitor. Many people from different fields attended this seminar. People from various sectors such as; students, entrepreneurs, businessmen, self-employed, professionals, engineers, marketing officials, etc have attended this seminar.

‘Take the Step Today, For a Better tomorrow’ quote by Sameer Shaikh was appreciated by all in the auditorium. The great leader Sameer Shaikh has inspired many entrepreneurs.

He not only inspired but also extracted hidden talents from the people present in the seminar. His speeches and quotes have inspired many in the auditorium.

The guidance & expertise of Sameer Shaikh has been instrumental in propelling the youth to touch newer horizons of growth & excellence in a short period. At the end he concluded with the fact that “Become like the person, whom you want to meet” – “उस तरह के इंसान बने जिस तरह के इंसान से आप मिलना चाहते हैं”.

The participants were awarded with the participatory certificates

About Confidence Multiplier Academy:

Confidence Multiplier Academy popularly called as CMA is a confidence booster academy which is dedicated to train individuals to gain huge success in their personal and professional life.

About the Speaker: Mr. Sameer Shaikh

Sameer Shaikh is a versatile entrepreneur, motivational speaker and trainer, confidence coach, super mind programming expert and corporate social activist.

He has led the organization from the front and under his exceptional and pragmatic leadership Dreamz Group has grown to be a name in the multiple ventures.

He is Man of admiration and has been awarded by many respectable awards such as Indian Realty Award (2014), ZEE Sangam Samman (2014), Shaurya Samman (2015) and the list goes on…

CONTACT @

Confidence Multiplier Academy (CMA)

Address:

Head Office – Dreamz Plaza, Near Fish Galaxy, Opp. Lane of Phoenix Mall, Alambagh Naheriya Cross Road, Lucknow.

Email:

confidencemultiplier.info@gmail.com

Call: +91-96-96-796-796