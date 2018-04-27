Single Use Bioprocessing Systems Market Outlook, Opportunities, Challenges, Trends, Size and Growth, Competitive Analysis, Major Competitors and Porter Analysis

Rising demand of disposables in biopharmaceutical production, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, which requires biological drugs for their management and treatment, low manufacturing costs of disposable products and instrument, and improving life science research infrastructure are some of the growth drivers of the global single-use bioprocessing systems market. In addition, technological advancement in bioprocessing systems is also driving the growth of global single-use bio-processing systems market. Increasing numbers of mergers and acquisitions and rapid product launches are some of the major trends, observed in the global single-use bioprocessing systems market.

Single-use bioprocessing technology is mainly used in the development and production of biopharmaceuticals. The technology is used throughout the workflow of biopharmaceutical production, starting from buffer and media preparation to bioreactor cultures for vaccines to the storage and shipping of intermediates and bulk biologics. Single-use bio-processing techniques are carried out through several products. Some of the major products include manifold assemblies, bioprocess containers and bags, single-use bioreactors, outer support containers, and single-use mixers. These products reduce cost related to the complex bioproduction procedures, such as cleaning, sterilization, and care of the large bioreactors.

Europe and North America are the major markets for single-use bioprocessing systems, attributed to the increased life science research and growing demand for biopharmaceuticals. Asia-Pacific market for the single-use bioprocessing systems is growing at a significant rate owing to improving life science infrastructure and increasing investment by several pharmaceutical manufacturing companies for the development of R&D plants in the region. Apart from these regions, Latin America and Middle-East are other important markets of single-use bio-processing systems.

Some of the major players operating in global single-use bioprocessing systems market include Tarpon Biosystems Inc., GE Healthcare, STI Components Inc., Merck & Co Inc., Saint-Gobain Corporation, Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA, PendoTECH, ThermoFisher Scientific Inc., Parker Hannifin Corporation, Pall Corporation, Eppendorf AG, Cellexus Ltd. and Broadley-James Ltd.

