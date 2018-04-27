Shrink Label Machine Market to Witness Robust Expansion Throughout the Forecast Period 2027 –2027

Global Shrink Label Machine Market: Introduction

Recent trends in packaging industry shows the rapidly changing needs of packaging buyers. To serve the maximum number of buyers, label manufacturers are preferring fully automated label making machines. Growing consumer demand and preference for high graphic glossy labels which are expected to drive the retail sales is enhancing the demand for shrink labels. Due to recent developments in label printing technology and label material today, the label making machine manufacturers are launching innovative machines with attractive added features. Packaging buyers are moving from traditional pressure sensitive labels to shrink sleeve labels. Shrink sleeve labels are glossy, provide aesthetic look, easy to apply on any product with any shape. Growing demand for shrink sleeve labels from FMCG manufacturers is boosting the demand for shrink label machines. Shrink label machine market is highly dominated by small & medium scale manufacturers. Manufacturers are dominantly concentrated in China, Taiwan, Japan and India. Growing demand for low cost machines from China is driving the shrink label machines market in Asia Pacific region. China exports shrink label machines to North America, Western Europe and Africa and Asia. Although the demand for shrink labels is growing worldwide, the manufacturer’s individual production capacity has increased considerably. Due to this the market is anticipating pierce competition.

Global Shrink Label Machine: Market Dynamics

Shrink labels provide tamper proof or tamper evident feature to packaging products. There are various types of printing technologies e.g. flexographic printing, lithography, digital printing etc. available for label manufactures. Flexographic printing is anticipated to grow at a higher annual growth rate. The flexibility of printing and tamper proof features are driving the demand for shrink label machines. Suitable label material includes PVC, PET, OPP and OPS. The shrink label machines can be used to label round bottle, square bottle, flat bottle, curved bottle and cup-shaped, etc. Shrink labels enable excellent product presentation. They also provide full 360’ reverse text printing, which makes them perfect solution for packaging products like bottles, cups, tubes, metal cans, boxes & bins etc. Growing demand for consumer packaged goods (CPGs) from middle class population and tough competition between FMCG manufacturers to push their brands is influencing the demand for shrink label machines. Tamper evident shrink label packaging brands is the new trend in the packaging industry. Tamper evident feature provides fast and easy way to secure the containers, add value and protection to products. Tamper evident shrink labels are excessively used in personal care, cosmetics and pharmaceutical industries.

Global Shrink Label Machine: Market Segmentation

The shrink label machine market is segmented on the basis of packaging material, performance, and application.

On the basis of packaging material type, the global shrink label machine market is segmented into:

Glass

Metal

Paper

Plastic

Wood

Based on the performance, global shrink label machine market is segmented into:

Less than 50 products/min

50 to 150 products/min

150 to 250 products/min

250 to 400 products/min

More than 400 products/min

Based on the application, global shrink label machine market is segmented into:

Apparel

Beverage

Chemical

Commodity

Food

Machinery & Hardware

Medical

Textiles

Global Shrink Label Machine Market: Regional outlook

Shrink label machine market has been segmented on the basis of region into North America, Latin America Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and Japan. Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) is expected to dominate the overall global shrink label machine market, followed by Western Europe. This is due to increasing number of shrink labels machine manufacturers in Western European countries like Germany and France. Over the forecast period, APEJ shrink label machine market is expected to dominate the global shrink label machine market. China, North Korea, Taiwan and India are expected to drive the APEJ shrink label machines market.

Global Shrink Label Machine Market: Key players

Some of the players associated with the global shrink label machine market are Engage Technologies Corporation (American Film & Machinery), U. V. Tech Systems, Shanghai Xinhua Machinery Equipment Co., Ltd., Shanghai Chuangling Packaging Machine Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Shanghai Leadworld Machinery Technology, Sanket Packseal Machines Pvt. Ltd. and others.