Get Consultation from a Reputed Criminal Defense Attorney for DUI Charge in Pasadena

Nowadays, criminal offense cases are filed in high amount. So as each state increase the severity of the criminal lawsuits. When a person convicted in a dui charge, then this brings a lot of issues in his life. Driving under the influence is considered as a severe crime and the punishments will become worse when you involved in an accident. Added to the legal penalties, you should spend money for medical expenses of the victim. Having a criminal defense attorney by your side will bring you more advantage on defending a DUI charge.

Felony and Misdemeanor

Felony charge for a criminal offense like DUI will lead to an extreme level of punishments and jail sentence. It varies depending on whether you have the previous criminal record for a felony crime. The criminal defense attorney will defend aggressively to protect your rights and reduce the punishments up to the maximum possible level. Even though misdemeanor charges bring you less amount of penalties than a felony crime, you should give proper attention one making best defense where a dui attorney can provide you the proper assistance.

Reduced Penalties

The penalties for dui charge will be decided depends on various aspects like BAC level, sobriety test results, misunderstanding of the police officer and so on. When a dui offense has been proven against you it will result in the punishments such as jail time, thousands of dollars as a fine, loss of driver license, etc. The defense lawyer will mainly focus on releasing their clients from the charge. An experienced criminal attorney can make defense in the following ways.

• Police record error

• Malfunctioning of breath analyzer

• Contaminated blood draws

• Conducting the sobriety test in an improper way

Expungement

Dui charges bring down your reputation, which gives you trouble even after getting released from the charge. You will lose the opportunity to get employment, personal loans and etc. In addition to this, it also affects your personal relationship, child custody. There is a way to seal your case from the criminal record. The court will consider various aspects before expunging the criminal record. They are the type of crime you were involved, whether you have completed all the penalties and sentence that sated by the court.

A skilled criminal defense attorney will clearly explain you about the case situation at the time of initial consultation itself. Afterward, he discusses you the defense strategy that brings you a better solution for dui charge. For more information, visit https://bettercalldon.com/dui/