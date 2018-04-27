Franz Jewelers Ltd Leads the Way in Wedding Rings Highland Park

If you have been searching for the very best in wedding rings, then Franz Jewelers Ltd is waiting to help you find exactly what you have been looking for. This family owned and operated jewelry business has been providing excellence since 1966. The father and son duo have built their business on providing the highest quality in jewelry offered at affordable prices.

As a young watchmaker, Franz Pintz had a dream. He left his German homeland to explore his trade in Chicago. As a talented jeweler it wouldn’t be long before he would open his own store in Northbrook and develop a reputation for providing superior products and personable customer service.

His son Frank would join his father in 1983 after graduating from the Gemological Institute of America. Frank brought expertise in jewelry appraisal and gem identification.

Franz Jewelers Ltd wedding rings Highland Park is always on mark with a huge selection of rings from traditional diamonds to trendy alternatives. For the ultimate choice in engagement rings Highland Park, this is the only jewelry store you must see. They offer an extended list of services such as watch repair, locating a vintage item, selling one of your jewelry pieces, or even searching out that rare watch.

And within this family business, you will discover a friendly, welcoming environment. Every team member is a vast well of knowledge and expertise in all things jewelry. Take a look at their websitefor the latest in jewelry trends. They are more than happy to answer any questions you may have or help you along in your wedding journey. Contact them today at www.franzjewelersltd.com.

Contact Us:

Franz Jewelers Ltd

1220 Meadow Rd, Northbrook

Illinois, IL 60062

Phone: 847-272-4100

Website: http://www.franzjewelersltd.com/