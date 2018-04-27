Endpoint Detection and Response Market Material Segment expected to reach USD 3.41 Billion by 2023 with a CAGR of 26.06%

Market Scenario

Endpoint detection and response (EDR) is an evolving technology, specifically developed to trace and investigate suspicious activities on the end terminals of the systems. The EDR system is facilitated by implementing the software on the system for keeping detailed information and supervisory of the suspicious event. The Endpoint Detection and Response Market system is used for monitoring and supervisory purpose for preventing the computer system from the advanced and malicious threats. The EDR technique operates to supervise the network events and note the detail information in a central database where further procedures such as interpreting, detecting, examining and recording and notifying take place.

With the advent of technology, there is a rise in demand for the advanced endpoint especially with the increase in a number of mobile threats. As a number of business enterprises are heavily relying on mobile devices and electronic gadgets and laptops for the business communication, an integrated security solution is not enough for securing the business facility. This EDR system is largely accepted in different verticals such as banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), IT and telecom, government & public utilities, aerospace & defense, manufacturing, healthcare, retail, and others. With the increase in online transaction in the commercial sector, BFSI sector is anticipated to show tremendous growth over the forecast period. However, the lack of technological awareness of EDR system is presumed to be a constraining factor for the EDR market over the forecast period.

Increase in adoption of BYOD (bring your own devices) in the business enterprises and rise in number of cyber-attacks are expected to propel the demand for endpoint detection and response market over the review period.

The global endpoint detection and response is expected to reach approximately USD 3.41 Billion by 2023 growing at a 26.06% CAGR over the forecast period 2017-2023.

Segmentation

The Endpoint Detection and Response is differentiated by component, enforcement point, deployment, organization and end user.

Based on component, the endpoint detection and response market is sub-segmented into solutions and service. The service sub-segment consists of professional and managed service. The professional service is segmented into implementation, consulting services, training and education, support & maintenance. Furthermore, the enforcement segment is classified into workstations, mobile devices, servers, the point of sale terminals and others.

The deployment segment is categorized as on-premise, cloud, and hybrid. On the basis of organization, the endpoint detection and response system is categorized into small and medium enterprise and large enterprise.

On the basis of end user segment, the endpoint detection and response is segmented into banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), IT and telecom, government & public utilities, aerospace & defense, manufacturing, healthcare, retail, and others.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the Endpoint Detection and Response is segmented into four different regions namely North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World.

North America is presumed to be the dominating region in endpoint detection and response market. The U.S. and Canada are the leading countries in this region. This is due to increased investment in research & development to enhance the existing technique. Furthermore, Europe is anticipated to have substantial growth over the forecast period. The countries such as Germany, France, and the U.K are leading in the region. This is attributed to the increased adoption of data security measures associated with a large number of companies involved in research projects which is expected to drive the market over the forecast period.

