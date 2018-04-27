Crate Handling Systems Market Set to Record Exponential Growth by 2027

Crate Handling Systems: Market Introduction

Crate handling systems market grows on the backdrop of food & beverage industry and is likely to expand at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period. Crate handling systems are used to stack or de-stack, lift, transport, wash and dry crates across several industry verticals such as food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, textiles, horticulture, automotive industries among others. Crates handling systems are mostly used for large and heavy product movement, resulting in the increase in productivity and reduction in manual work. Furthermore, crates handling systems facilitate the easy handling of crates. Moreover, crates handling systems manufacturers are focusing on design improvements and efforts for capacity expansion & automation. Depending on the mode of operation or speed requirement, crate handling machines can be categorized into pneumatic or servo driven. For the high degree of automation, the servo driven machines are largely preferred over the pneumatic driven.

Crate Handling Systems: Market Dynamics

With the advent of digitalization, demand for crate handling systems market is increasing due to the growth of food & beverage industry. Crate handling systems offer an efficient and convenient solution as the system is automatically controlled with minimum manual intervention thus, resulting in increased efficiency of the manufacturer. Moreover, crate handling systems also help in labour cost reduction by eliminating the manual work. The end-use preferences towards efficient and convenient handling systems as crates handling systems facilitates easy handling of crates.

Request For TOC @https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-5896

Apart from food & beverage sector, the pharmaceutical is one such sector where the use of crates handling systems has increased significantly over the past few years. Adding to this, crates handling systems are preferred in fast moving consumer goods manufacturing facilities, where the transportation of products within the plants are carried by using crates. The key factor leading to propelling demand for crates handling systems are the stringent labour law. Increased throughput as compared to manual labour work helps in driving the market share of crates handling systems market. Moreover, crates handling systems offer protective handling solution to laymen present on the work floor. Crates handling systems also help in avoiding serious injuries during work hours. From the point of efficiency, crate handling systems greatly help in reduction in overall crate handling time.

Despite the favourable conditions for the growth of crate handling systems market, there are certain factors that hinder the market share of crate handling systems market such as high installation cost, maintenance cost, etc.

Crate Handling Systems Market Segmentation By System Types – Roller Conveyor/Chain Conveyors, Pallet Stacker or De-Stacker, Pallet Tilt-Unit/Splitter, Pallet Lift, Crate Erector, Crate Washer & Dryer; By Operation – Pneumatic, Servo Motor; By End-Use – Food & Beverages Industry, Pharmaceuticals Industry, Horticulture Industry, Automobile Industry, Logistics & Shipping Industry, Textile Industry, Others

Crate Handling Systems: Regional Outlook

Crate handling systems market is segmented on the basis of region into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (MEA), and Latin America. As the crate handling systems market grows on the backdrop of food & beverages market. Therefore, APAC is anticipated to register the highest market growth rate during the forecast period. Developing economies such as India and China presents lucrative market opportunities over the next decade. North America region is expected to dominate the overall market share of crate handling systems due to increased pharmaceutical and shipping & logistics market in the region. MEA region also presents great growth opportunities, as the region is focusing on development of industries such as food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, as well as shipping & logistics.

Request For Sample @https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-5896

Crate Handling Systems: Key Players

Some of the key players in the field of crate handling systems market are ARCO, Skarnes, Inc., Dyno NZ, ULMA Packaging, S.Coop, intralox, Crating Technologies, Packing Service, Inc. (PSI), REB Storage Systems International, R+L Carriers and Timber Creek Resource, Rentacrate, PHS Teacrate and Unifortes.