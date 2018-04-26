UV Tapes Market to Account for US$ 437.9 Mn by the end of forecast period 2020.

Future Market Insights (FMI), in its recent report titled, “UV Tapes Market : Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2015 – 2020”, projects that the global UV Tapes market will exhibit a CAGR of 9.3 % during 2015 to 2020.

UV tapes are a type of pressure-sensitive tapes with high adhesion strength, which reduces drastically on exposure to UV light, thereby allowing clean and easy removal of semiconductor chips after it has fulfilled its purpose. During fabrication, storage, and shipping of semiconductor wafers, these tapes temporarily protect wafers against scratching and surface damage. These are produced from PVC, PET, or PO backing material with acrylic adhesive to hold pieces of semiconductor (dies) in place. These tapes are generally thinner as compared to other tapes, which vary from between 70 to 150 micrometers.

The report analyses the global UV tapes market in terms of market value (US$ Mn) by applications, region and product type and provides information regarding market dynamics, value chain, competitive landscape, current trends, market estimations and forecast.

As of 2014, UV tapes accounted for less than 1% of the global PSA tapes market in terms of volume and value. Increase in demand for consumer electronics coupled with miniaturization of electronic devices is driving the demand for semiconductors that leads to growing demand for UV tapes. Various governments in Asia Pacific are focusing on sustainable development and have formulated the regulations for same. These regulations and initiatives are identified as underlying driving factors of the market. On the flipside, high cost of UV tapes than non-UV tapes is a minor restraint in the UV tapes market.

From regional perspective, Asia Pacific and North America represented prominent markets for global UV tapes market in 2014. In terms of market value, Asia Pacific is projected to account for 5.4X higher revenue than North America by the end of forecast period 2020. Presence of large scale semiconductor foundries in Asia Pacific is the prime reason behind the surge in demand for UV tapes in this region. Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest market for UV tapes in terms of value, followed by North America and Europe.

From product type perspective, polyolefin-based UV tapes are expected to register highest CAGR followed by polyvinyl chloride (PVC) and polyethylene terephthalate (PET). While polyolefin-based UV tapes are projected to be the largest market segment by the end of forecast period, PVC is anticipated to witness 1.5X growth in its revenue by the end of forecast period.

From application type perspective, UV tapes market has been segmented into wafer dicing, back-grinding and others. Wafer dicing and back-grinding are two subsequent procedures applied in semiconductor processing. It is due to this that UV tapes in both application account for nearly same market share, however both are projected to lose market share to other applications that include aerospace and telecommunication. Wafer dicing and back-grinding are expected to exhibit a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period.

