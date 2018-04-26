Troubleshoot and Repair NTFS Drives with NTFS Recovery Toolkit

LSoft Technologies, an industry-leading developer of disk utilities and data recovery solutions, is proud to introduce an all-new edition of its popular NTFS Recovery Toolkit. This set of utilities provides everything you need to troubleshoot NTFS-formatted drives, including ones that have been damaged either accidentally or by a malware attack. If it contains deleted or formatted partitions, you can also get them back in almost all cases using the tools provided. Furthermore, you can choose from a manual or automatic mode. Manual mode allows you to make low-level modifications to the data and structure of the disk, while novice users will prefer the simplicity and ease of use of the automatic mode, which performs a deep scan to find any recoverable data.

What’s New in Version 10?

Launched in February, 2017, the latest version of NTFS Recovery Toolkit sports many improvements, including better interoperability with the JFS and XFS file systems used by Linux and Unix. It also adds support for the next-generation ReFS 3.x file system as well as improved performance and reliability with damaged drives, virtual dynamic disk arrays and Storage Spaces from Microsoft. The included file recovery software adds more pre-defined file signatures too, making it easier to find MDF and VHDX files in particular. Furthermore, all the latest associated programs, including File Recovery, Partition Recovery, Disk Editor and Partition Manager have all been updated to their latest versions. Find out more at http://www.ntfs.com/recovery-toolkit.htm .