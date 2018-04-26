Next-Generation Power Semiconductors Market 2016 Leading Growth Drivers, Emerging Audience, Segments, Sales, Profits & Analysis

Market Scenario:

Next Generation Power Semiconductors Market is a new in power semiconductors. Currently silicon based power semiconductors is not able to satisfy the need of the work, thus companies are trying to develop next generation power semiconductors by use of SiC and GaN which will provide better electric connectivity. Market of Next Generation Power Semiconductors has been valued at US high million which is growing with the CAGR of high and expected to reach market size of US high billion by the end of forecasted period.

Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Product Material: GaN (Gallium Nitride) and SiC (Silicon Carbide)

Segmentation by Device: Diode, MOSFET/IPD and IGBT/Power module.

Segmentation by Applications: Renewable energy, Hybrid & electric vehicle, smart homes, LED lights among others.

Segmentation by Region : America’s, Europe, Asia-Pacific & RoW.

Note- Only qualitative information will be provided for the segment Product Material.

Regional Analysis:

Currently North America is leading the market of next generation power semiconductors with the market share of high which has been valued at US high million in the year 2015. High demand from the automotive sector is the main factor which is driving the market in the North America. Asia-Pacific has emerged as fastest growing market with the CAGR of high and has been valued at US high million in the year 2015. It is expected that Asia-Pacific will dominate the market by the end of forecasted period. Europe stands as third biggest market with market share of high which has been valued at US high million.

Key players:

Infineon Technologies (Germany),

STMicroelectronics (Switzerland),

Mitsubishi Motors (Japan),

Toshiba (Japan),

Fairchild (U.S.),

NXP Semiconductors (Netherlands),

Fuji Electric (Japan),

Semikron (U.S.),

Vishay Intertechnology (U.S.),

Renesas Electronics (Japan).

Industry News

In June 2016, Infineon Technologies announced the successful acquisition of Cree, Inc.

In May 2016, NXP Semiconductors announced the new product launch of new multi-channel LED Driver IC for automotive.

In December 2015, STMicroelectronics announced that Toyota industry is using STMicroelectronics Microcontrollers and Power Semiconductors for Voltage Converter.

The Middle East & Africa

The report for Global Next-Generation Power Semiconductors Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

Study Objective of Next-Generation Power Semiconductors Market

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the Global Next-Generation Power Semiconductors Market

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth

To analyze the Next-Generation Power Semiconductors market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, porters five force analysis etc.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW)

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by product material, by device, by applications and sub-segments.

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the Global Next-Generation Power Semiconductors Market

