Maximize your car’s AC performance with top-5 service tips

Summers are back, and the temperature seems to be rising each day! With summer comes the sweltering heat and there is no better joy than to switch on the AC and get some relief from the scorching summer heat. But what if your car’s Air Conditioning system is not strong enough to battle the rising level of mercury? Just like your engine, wheel alignment and brakes, it is very crucial to get your air conditioner serviced regularly to enjoy your summer rides.

Mahindra First Choice Services (MFC Services), India’s largest chain of multi-brand car service workshops, shares some of the best tips to use car’s AC effectively that will help you beat the heat. So, follow the below mentioned guidelines to ensure that car’s cooling is enough to keep you going this summer.

1. AC Filter: The car AC Filter’s role is to filter the cold air before it is wafted inside the car. Due to dust, smoke and other pollutants, the filter can get choked resulting in decrease in the cooling efficiency of the car’s cooling system. The AC filter is required to be cleaned or changed at regular intervals for best results.

2. Coolant System Flush: The coolant transfers extreme heat from one part of the engine and releases it. The AC coolant wears off with time and becomes dirty which can make a bad impact on the car’s AC performance. Hence, a regular coolant system flush will ensure that your coolant is in right condition and maximise the AC’s cooling performance.

3. Evaporator: The evaporator is one of the main components of an auto air conditioner system. The evaporator absorbs heat from the air, storing it in the gas before the compressor concentrates the heat from the system to dissipate it. Therefore, it is very essential to get the evaporator coils checked regularly.

4. Radiator flush: A radiator keeps the engine cool and protects it from excessive heating. It should be kept clean to maintain the cooling. Due to rust, sludge and other deposits accumulating in the car’s radiator, it makes the cooling system less effective. Ensure to make radiator flushing a part of your monthly servicing schedule to improve the car’s AC performance.

5. AC Gas: The pressure of the gas in the AC lines needs to be regulated frequently. If the gas pressure is too low, there might be a leakage in the AC line. Get a leak test done to rectify the problem. If the gas pressure is low, the gas can be topped via an AC gas charging machine.

