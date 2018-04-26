Cell and Tissue Culture Supplies Market Outlook: Competitive Landscape, Changing Market Trends and Emerging Opportunities

The cell and tissue culture supplies market is growing at a significant rate due to rising applications of the cell and tissue cultures, increasing research and development in the area of cell and tissue engineering, and increasing demand for biopharmaceuticals and artificial organs. Increasing popularity of contract research, serum-free, specialty, and customized media solutions are further supporting the cell and tissue culture supplies market to grow in the coming years.

North America dominates the cell and tissue culture supplies market due to advancement in cell culture tools. Additionally, rise in demand for animal component free media and automated cell culture systems are some of the factors leading to increased demand of cell and tissue culture supplies in the region. Europe is the second largest market of cell and tissue culture supplies due to increase in demand of cell culture supplies by biotechnology companies, pharmaceutical industries and cell culture researchers in the region.

Asia-Pacific is experiencing highest growth in the cell and tissue culture supplies market. The high growth rate in the region is due to rising outsourcing of biopharmaceutical. Additionally, improving research infrastructure in the region is also supporting the cell and tissue culture supplies market to grow with the highest rate. India and China are the fastest growing countries for cell and tissue culture supplies markets in Asia-Pacific.

Strict license and accreditation procedures, high cost and affordability issue, and complexity in cell culture techniques are some of the factors restraining the growth of the cell and tissue culture supplies market to some extent.

Some of the competitors in the cell and tissue culture supplies market are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Merck KGaA, VWR International LLC, Lonza Group, Corning Inc., WHEATON Industries Inc., Affymetrix Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, GE Healthcare, and Eppendorf AG.