A New Security Tool Locks Individual Pages in PDF Documents

A new software tool helps users keep vital parts of PDF documents inaccessible to unauthorized people. With PDF Page Lock, a user can lock or hide selected pages of a PDF file while leaving all other pages available.

Today PDFPageLock.com released their free PDF security software utility PDF Page Lock, which enables users to lock or hide selected pages of a PDF document with a password encryption.

Protecting important documents from prying eyes finds use in both corporate and home appliances. A typical solution is to just encrypt the PDF document a user wants to stay secure and therefore limit access to its content. However, sometimes locking the entire document is not necessary or may even become a hinder. For instance, a long corporate contract should be made readable by a number of people in different positions, but not all of them may have enough privileges to look at certain parts of the contract.

PDF Page Lock is a Windows application that effortlessly adds partial lock functionality to PDF documents. In particular, the tool can lock with a password or hide completely selected page of the given PDF document while leaving all other pages publicly available. When a page of a PDF document is locked, any PDF viewer will display an empty page with a lock icon on it, and hidden pages do not show at all. Unlocking the pages require running PDF Page Lock again and entering the correct password.

One great advantage of PDF Page Lock is that the document in whole remains accessible on any computer, while the locked pages become protected. Hence, encrypting the entire PDF file is not necessary, and no third-party software is required to see such a protected PDF document on other computers.

PDF Page Lock has very straightforward interface and operates swiftly even on older computers. The software is free both for home and business use.

Pricing and availability

PDF Page Lock is free software available for Windows XP/Vista/7/8/10, 32-bit and 64-bit editions.

Links

Website: https://pdfpagelock.com

Download: https://pdfpagelock.com/download.html