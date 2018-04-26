It’s with great pleasure and great honor to invite you to the “3rd International Congress on Restorative & Alternative Medicine” scheduled during August 27-29, 2018 at Paris, France.

The 3rd International Conference on Restorative & Alternative Medicine (Restorative Congress 2018) discusses the latest research results and technological improvements in the field of medicine and brings Pharma Experts, leading physicians, dental experts, plastic surgeons, cosmetic & orthopaedic doctors, rehabilitation specialists in naturopathy, ayurvedic, unani & Chinese medicine, nutritionist, dieticians, research students, industrial delegates to exchange and share their views on latest Restorative medicine techniques and their restoration available.

Our conference aims to gather the Researchers, principal investigators, experts and researchers working on Restorative & Alternative Medicine from both academia and health care industry, Business Delegates, Scientists and students across the globe to provide an international forum for the dissemination of original research results, new ideas and practical development experiences.

Restorative Medicine 2018 gatherings, oral presentation , poster presentation, workshops and symposiums have been structured on different topics related to the restorative medicine & alternative medicine across the globe such as Annual International Restorative & Alternative Medicine Conference, Conference on Integrative Medicine, International Conference on Drug Regulatory Authorities, Translational Medicine, Traditional Medicine, Pain Medicine, Restorative Dentistry, Sports medicine, Cardiac Care & Rehabilitation, Regenerative Medicine, Health Care and Restorative Products, Respiratory Medicine etc

The Conference will be organized around the theme: Ancient Herbal Wisdom for Modern Day Healing.

During this year’s Conference, we hope that you will seize the opportunity to rekindle on-going connections and spark new ones with your colleagues from around the globe

Your presence is very crucial for our conference which will help us to make our conference a memorable one.