Tourgether Makes Travel-Dating a ‘Must-Have’ for Singles

Hong Kong – Tourgether, a recently created app designed to let users travel and meet people across the world, is experiencing a steady surge of popularity with singles of all ages.

Available on both Android and iOS, the platform allows people to connect, meet, and plan a trip together. “It’s a ‘Tinder’ for travellers,’ says creator Saurabh Jejurikar. “It lets people find their perfect travel partner or holiday companion at a glance. With Tourgether at your fingertips, there’s no need to travel alone. You can meet people from all over the world!”

The app is simple to use and only takes a few seconds to set up. Users can choose their desired destination, be it a specific city or an entire country. From there, they select their preferred travel dates, or just click on ‘flexible’ if they’re not sure. And then they can find travellers from all over the world, connect, chat and make new friends. According to Jejurikar, much as most singles love the idea of meeting up with a new travel companion, their biggest issue is safety. “The safety of our users is a top priority for us,” Jejurikar comments. “We are constantly working to make Tourgether a better and safer place, and we don’t allow any anonymity.” Tourgether will soon allow people to exchange their social networks such as Facebook, Instagram, etc., by mutual consent, so that they can connect on a deeper level and build trust. “I am very likely to trust a girl if I see her entire Facebook page,” Jejurikar adds, “Because that will let me know what kind of a person she is.” Judging by how quickly Tourgether’s user base is growing, travel dating is becoming increasingly commonplace. “Just to shed some light, look at the strange world around us,” explains Jejurikar. “If you think about it, you may have taken a shared ride with Uber in a stranger’s car, met a stranger through Tinder, slept in a stranger’s apartment on Airbnb, chilled out with a stranger or even slept on his couch using Couchsurfing. “ Because they are not strangers anymore.

With all the safety features we have in place, Tourgether is safe, if not safer, than all those other scenarios.” Tourgether is completely free at the moment, with no hidden costs or subscription fees.

Tourgether is completely free at the moment, with no hidden costs or subscription fees.

