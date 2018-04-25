Targeting Pods Market Analysis, Trends, Forecast, 2018 – 2028

The systems majorly targeting pods which were the sign of luxury once have become basic equipment for air forces serving countries with deep pockets. Targeting pods helps to detect, identify, laser-designate, and automatically track small tactical targets at long distance or range along with providing superior air-to-air and air-to-ground capability. Furthermore, the targeting pods also helps in supporting the use of GPS and laser-guided weapons against moving targets and have been able to use across multinational and typhoon aircrafts. The targeting pods displays an infrared image of the target to aircrew as it contains a high-resolution forward-looking infrared (FLIR) sensor with a wide search capability field.

The Governments across the globe are investing and upgrading their capabilities through placing contracts, enabling to respond to need of the war fighters such as reliability rates and sniper’s availability. Additionally, ongoing investments in new capabilities such as short-wave infrared to improve targeting capability in low and haze light, and two-color LST which supports tracking of combat lasers and eye-safe will uplift the market growth over the next decade. Moreover, the development of a two-way data-link configuration is estimated to double the targeting pods capability for providing surveillance, intelligence, and reconnaissance (ISR) solution to end users. Targeting pod’s features such as highly accurate Geo-location Coordinates provision, laser pointing capability, laser spot tracker, and target designator have attributed towards the significant sales over the last few years.

Targeting Pods Market: Dynamics:

Targeting pods market is estimated to gain traction due to driving factors such as high-resolution, mission history recording, advanced image processing, and high density capabilities. Furthermore, high reliability, superior range performance & maintainability, and growing investments in air force sector are other driving factors which are estimated to drive the global targeting pods market over the forecast period. Moreover, safe & easier training, navigation capability at night, multi target tracking, and accurate stabilization are the factors which may propel the growth of global targeting pods market over the forecast period. Increasing spending for upgrading existing aircrafts and fighter planes, and procurement programs for precision ground attacking aircrafts will further enhance the growth of global targeting pods market during the forecast period.

However, few issues related to production of the filmstrips consistently on the screen is estimated to hamper the growth of global targeting pods market during the forecast period.

Targeting Pods Market: Segmentation:

Global targeting pods market can be segmented into product type, type of fit, and application.

On the basis of product type, global targeting pods market is segmented into:

Laser Spot Tracker

FLIR & Laser Designator

On the basis of type of fit, global targeting pods market is segmented into:

Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

Upgradation/Aftermarket

On the basis of application, global targeting pods market is segmented into:

Helicopters

Combat Aircrafts

Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV)

Targeting Pods Market: Region-wise Outlook:

Europe is estimated to account for the dominating share in the global targeting pods market owing to increased spending on advanced technologies and upgradation programs for targeting pods aircrafts. Furthermore, North America is estimated to be one of the target region for the targeting pods due to strong investments for air force, ongoing mergers and acquisitions in the region. For instance, recently Lockheed Martin was selected by U.S. Air Force to sustain and upgrade over 680 Snipers with Advanced targeting pods on Typhoon aircraft as well as on multinational B-1, B-52, A-10, F-16, F-15, among others. Asia Pacific is forecasted to register substantial growth during the forecast period owing to growing awareness towards more advanced products during the war and strong demand for targeting pods import from Western Countries. Middle East & Africa and Latin America are estimated to register relatively steady growth during the forecast period.

Targeting Pods Market: Key Market Participants:

Some of the key market participants in the Global Targeting Pods Market are:

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Raytheon Company

ULIS

Thales Group

ASELSAN A.?.

Northrop Grumman Corporation

