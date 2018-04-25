Non-Alcoholic Beverages Market Size, Share, Leading Players Review and Industry Analysis, 2023

Market Overview:

Due to growing concern for good health has motivated many people to shift from alcoholic beverages to non-alcoholic beverages which is growing the market at an incremental pace of development on the global stage. Market Research Future, a firm which specializes in market reports related to the Food, Beverages & Nutrition sector among others, recently forecasted in its report on Global Non-alcoholic beverage Market Research Report- Forecast to 2022 that the market will demonstrate an exceptional CAGR during the forecast period.

Growing concern toward obesity and other health issues is reforming the global nonalcoholic beverage industry. The demand for functional beverages, such as probiotic drinks, energy drinks, and ready to drink coffees and teas, is gaining popularity owing to their low-calorie contents. The changing consumer taste and preferences of consumers is inclined toward a variety of flavors bolstering the demand for various types of non-alcohol drinks. The general rising temperatures of the world, on account of global warming, is boosting the demand for non-alcoholic beverages. In addition, the rising health concerns has led a large chunk of population in developed and developing regions to prefer non-alcoholic over alcoholic drinks. For instance, this is fueling the demand for packaged fruit juices and dairy drinks.

The increasing health concern related to the adverse effect of sweetened beverages by artificial means is likely to hamper the demand for non-alcoholic drinks in the coming years. However, the rising purchasing power of consumers has led to the demand for innovative flavors and nutrition in drinks. Increased focus of numerous food and beverages company on differentiating their offerings have led them to capitalize on emerging opportunities in several emerging markets. In addition, the sustained introduction of new products in different flavors and variants is anticipated to open up profitable avenues for these players. Furthermore, the rising youth populations, especially in developing nations of Asia Pacific, is a key trend expected to change the consumption pattern in favor of non-alcoholic drinks. These populations are active in trying new flavors as refreshing alternatives. This is expected to predict well for the non- alcoholic beverage market in the coming years.

Latest Industry Updates:

Dec 2018 Polish beverage producer Krynica Vitamin has launched two new beverage lines featuring particles of aloe vera and nata de coco.

Nov 2018 Peel & Spice announced to launch non- alcoholic healthy drink alternative in ginger and cinnamon, lemongrass and black pepper, with a third planned for spring 2018

Nov 2018 Borough Wines & Beers has joined forces with Surendran & Bownes distillery to develop a 0% abv gin as part of a strategy to align its portfolio with the trend for low and non-alcoholic drinks.

Nov 2018 LGC Capital has signed a binding letter of intent with Creso Pharma Ltd and Baltic Beer Company Ltd. The new joint venture will create a bespoke portfolio of unique cannabis- and hemp-derived alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages.

Major Key Players:

The key players profiled in the Non-Alcoholic Beverages market are as PepsiCo (U.S.), Fuze Beverage (U.S.), Coca-Cola (U.S.), Nestlé (Switzerland), Kraft Foods (U.S.), Campbell Soup Company (U.S.), Ocean Spray (U.S.)

Industry Segments:

Non-Alcoholic Beverages market has been segmented on the basis of type, and is segmented into Probiotic Drinks, Alcohol-Free Drinks, Energy Drinks, RTD, Juice, Herbal & Fruit Teas, Fortified water, Dairy & Non- Dairy Beverages and others. Juice dominates the market, but however due to rising health awareness, probiotic drinks is projected to grow at a highest CAGR.

On the basis of packaging, market is segmented into Bottle, Tetra Pack, Sachet, Tin Can, and others. Bottle dominates the market, however tetra pack will be highest growing segments due to growing awareness about various health benefits of coconut milk.

On the basis of distribution channel, market is segmented into store based and non-store based.

Regional Analysis:

The global Non-Alcoholic Beverages market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). Among this European region has major market share followed by North-America and APAC. Changing consumption pattern, rising pubbing culture, weight loss diet trend and rising disposable income in Asia Pacific region are anticipated to drive the demand for Non-Alcoholic Beverages in that particular region. Furthermore rising working class population and growing demand for on-the-go products especially in China and India will be the crucial factor underlining the market growth.