Heilind Asia Wins Top 20 Electronic Supplier Award in China

Hong Kong, April 24, 2018 /PressReleasePing/ – 27th March 2018, witnessed by more than 300 representatives from leading enterprises in China, Heilind Asia won Top 20 Electronic Supplier Award at 2017 Huaqiang Electronics Award Ceremony in Shenzhen, China.

Huaqiang Electronics is a China media group owning online platforms, magazines and varied electronic industry websites with more than 500,000 registered enterprise users.

Conducted by “Experts Review” and “Public Vote”, the selection process of 2017 Huaqiang Electronics Top 20 Electronic Supplier Award had lasted for more than 4 months.

“It is much honored to accept the Top 20 Electronic Supplier Award on behalf of Heilind Asia team. Heilind ranks as No.1 interconnect and electromechanical distributor in North America market and since the establishment of Heilind Asia Pacific in 2012, we had developed quite fast and now have 19 locations throughout Asia. This award is our milestone and it proves our brand is also widely recognized in China market.” said Collins Yang, Branch Manager of Heilind Asia Pacific.

Heilind supports both original equipment and contract manufacturers in all market segments of the electronics industry, stocking products from the industry’s leading manufacturers in 25 component categories, with a particular focus on interconnect and electromechanical products.

About Heilind Electronics:

Founded in 1974, Heilind Electronics, Inc. (www.heilind.com) is one of the world’s leading distributors of connectors, relays, switches, thermal management & circuit protection products, terminal blocks, wire & cable, wiring accessories and insulation & identification products. Heilind has over 40 facilities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mainland China.

Heilind Asia Pacific (www.heilindasia.com) commenced operations in Dec 2012, and now has 19 locations throughout Asia. Its industry leading service offering to customers in Asia Pacific is the result of a commitment to the belief of “Distribution As It Should Be”. Learn more at www.heilindasia.com and on Facebook, WeChat, Weibo and Twitter.

