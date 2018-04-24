You Will Run What Event Build In PoE

What event build will you guys run in Path of Exile? As for mine, Champion Chin Sol with a kaoms heart.

Haven’t decided on the skill yet. Ice shot is amazing with deadeyes chain, below average without chain. Tornado shot needs good investment to feel good while bossing. Lightning arrow is decent but no single target.

Shrapnel Shot with the two threshold jewels might actually work. Granted It’s not going to compare to the current meta, I’m confident I should be able to boss with it very well and at least do 600k dps before the event ends.

Not planning to win since I prefer sleep. But I’d like to see how far a tanky bow build can go without worrying about a weapon swap or a 6l chest and instead having a large amount of life. After-all, even a crappy bow skill will still off screen most content.

If that fails, white wind spectral throw until good weapons start appearing. Let’s take a look at the ideas of other players.

“I might start with a build that can transition into this. Generic assassin spellcaster, transition into shield-charge CoC EK nova when you get some multiplier, then switch over to malice + discharge at devotion.”

“I’m gonna start with either ED Trickster or Raider Sunder, get to 85, and then start a KB wander up to 85 too, if I have more time ill also play one of the two builds that I didnt play (probably Sunder, ED is just so cheap).”

“Juggernaut, which flavour depends on what drops. I thought I was going SSF but seeing as it isn’t class based I don’t see any reason to actually race now. Might have gone guardian or something and tried to push but I think i’ll just try and get some items or currency I guess.”

What about you?