University of Leicester UK MBA Middle East Webinar

Stafford Global: Bringing the University to You Since 1993
Education Free Zone, Ras Al Khaimah Free Zone Authority, United Arab Emirates
People who attend our open days or webinars are exposed to some of the most pressing questions about pursuing an online or distance learning program. Speak to an academic or an admissions expert ONLINE to learn more about how Stafford can cater to all your educational requirements.
Who is invited: All working professionals looking to enhance their qualification and upgrade their careers.
University of Leicester
MBA Webinar
9th May 2018
7:30 pm to 8:30 pm (UAE Time)
If you choose to attend one of the above open days, please bring along your CV and certificate and mark sheets to get a free CV review and assessment to check your eligibility for available undergraduate and postgraduate programs.
Our partners:
University of Leicester
University of Northampton
University of Nottingham
University of Dundee
Edinburgh Napier University
To register for one of the above events, please visit ourevents page on our blog.
Alternatively, speak to a consultant directlyby requesting a call back.
Media Contact: info@staffordglobal.org / marketing@staffordglobal.org
REGISTER HERE : https://blog.staffordglobal.org/events/university-of-leicester-mba-webinar