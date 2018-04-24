LKM Recycling Offers Proper Management and Disposal of Confidential Papers

To comply with the UK’s data protection act, LKM Recycling offers proper waste management and disposal of confidential documents. The company extends this service to businesses and the educational sector across the country.

[4/24/2018, SITTINGBOURNE] LKM Recycling, a waste management specialist, offers proper disposal and shredding services of confidential papers for businesses and the education sector. The company stays true to its zero waste commitment throughout their operations.

Secure Disposal Process for Confidential Documents

According to the Data Protection Act 1998, businesses have a legal responsibility to segregate their confidential waste from other waste products to prevent unwarranted disclosure of sensitive information.

LKM Recycling, a leading waste management company in the UK, offers shredding services to businesses that have confidential waste paper like old medical records, obsolete legal and financial documents and personal data of former employees.

The company also extends their services to the education sector, given that the UK’s data protection act also includes educational records.

Environmentally Friendly Disposal Process

As an environmentally friendly alternative to sending waste to a landfill, LKM Recycling provides highly secure collection, shredding and recycling processes. The company has a secure facility that houses high-tech equipment to guarantee safe and secure disposal.

Throughout their operations, LKM Recycling stays true to their zero waste commitment. The company also improves its waste management strategies that reduce the carbon footprint.

The company turns each waste stream sent to them into valuable, recyclable material. They also dedicate themselves to educating their clients about proper waste management and disposal to reduce the environmental impact of using landfills.

About LKM Recycling

With over 35 years of experience in waste management and recycling, LKM Recycling has gained a vast knowledge of proper waste management practices that help businesses become greener, cleaner and more efficient. Having their own fleet of multi-functional vehicles, the company provides punctual and cost-effective solutions in the UK. Apart from confidential waste paper disposal, LKM Recycling also handles cardboard, plastic, metals and scrap car collection.

To learn more about the company and their waste management services, visit www.lkm.org.uk.