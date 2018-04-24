KNOLSKAPE expands its global consulting team

Enhanced solutions’ consulting team positions KNOLSKAPE to better service customers’ growing learning needs

Bengaluru Tuesday, April 24, 2018

KNOLSKAPE, a leading provider of talent transformation solutions for the modern workplace, is proud to announce another milestone for the company. Committed to service the growing learning needs of the world’s largest corporates, KNOLSKAPE announces the expansion of their solutions consulting team across their offices in Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Bangalore, Delhi and Mumbai.

The expanded team includes five key hires, who come with diverse corporate experience, and have worked with some of the largest corporations in various industries, across the globe. Collectively, the team comes with experience in human resource management and consulting, strategic HR and Leadership, capability development, succession planning, organizational culture and climate, workplace assessment, facilitation, psychometric testing and assessment, statistical modelling, and program evaluation.

This team’s growth is well matched with KNOLSKAPE ‘exponential global expansion planned in the year 2018-2019. Investing resources in expanding the global solutions consulting team will allow KNOLSKAPE to better anticipate learning needs of organizations across the globe and deliver learning solutions to support just-in-time, accelerated results for capability development, preparing global workforces for the Digital Age.

“KNOLSKAPE has always believed in personalized and accelerated learning, and customer needs are growing; to ensure that we continue to provide the same experience for all our customers as we focus on exponential business growth at a global level, having the right team is important. I am very excited about ournew regime, because they possess a diverse mix of capabilities, and are already adding tremendous value to our clients,” states Rajiv Jayaraman, Founder and CEO at KNOLSKAPE.

About KNOLSKAPE

KNOLSKAPE is an end-to-end learning and assessment platform for “accelerated employee development”. By leveraging experiential technologies, industry and business contextualization, and rich talent analytics, KNOLSKAPE can accelerate learning and development in an engaging manner to help improve business performance.

More than 300 clients in 20 countries have benefited from KNOLSKAPE’s award-winning experiential solutions. Using artificial intelligence, business simulations, gamification, machines learning, mobile, videos and virtual reality, KNOLSKAPE delivers transformative experiences for the modern learner and the modern workplace.

KNOLSKAPE is a 120+ strong team with offices in Singapore, India, Malaysia, and USA serving a rapidly growing global client base across industries such as banking and finance, consulting, IT, FMCG, retail, manufacturing, infrastructure, pharmaceuticals, engineering, auto, government and academia.

KNOLSKAPE is a global Top 20 gamification company, recipient of Brandon Hall awards, and has been recognized as a company to watch for in the Talent Management Space, by Frost & Sullivan, and as a disruptor in the learning space, by Bersin by Deloitte.