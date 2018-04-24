Is Your Aging Parent Having Cognitive Issues?

You may be unsure of what to do next, when you notice your elderly loved one showing signs of difficulty in processing information. The situation can be even scarier for your loved one, too because cognitive decline may mean that s/he may lose their independence.

Talk to the doctor

The first thing to do is to talk with your loved one’s doctor right away. The doctor can accurately diagnose the condition and determine how much of your loved one’s cognitive abilities are being affected. Such issues could be due to a health condition, such as Alzheimer’s disease or dementia or even depression. Early diagnosis and treatment can give your loved one a chance at a better quality of life.

Check for environmental causes

Several factors may cause your loved one’s cognitive issues, apart from diseases. Not getting enough nutrition from food may also cause his/her brain to not work properly. The same holds true for sleep. Lack of proper sleep can also cause cognitive issues.

Keep a close eye on such environmental causes yourself or talk to your loved one’s doctor about them.

Follow the care plan

Depending upon the doctor’s recommendations, create a plan of action for your loved one. Once you have done that, it’s extremely important to stick to that plan. For example, if your loved one is suffering from an illness and has been prescribed medication, it is important for him/her to take it on time. In the case of other causes, such as disturbed sleep, your loved one’s doctor may advise an exercise plan or change of routine. It is essential that your loved one follows the plan to get positive results.

Get additional help

With your aging loved one’s changing needs and challenges, you may need extra help at home. You can get that help from other family members or professional, senior home health care providers. Before your loved one’s situation worsens or leads to an accident, having extra help will benefit you as well as your loved one.

If there are any changes in your loved one’s care plan, gradually adjust it to accommodate his/her changing needs.

If you or an aging loved one are considering home health care to provide compassionate care and motivation, get in touch with a professional home health care agency.

