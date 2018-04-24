Competent Criminal Defense Lawyer to Protect Your Rights

Contacting a criminal defense lawyer must be the first step after the accusation of a criminal case. When you prepare yourself to handle the case without any legal assistance, you have a high probability to fail. For a common man, it is very tough to understand the laws that too, criminal laws. Criminal laws are said to be complex when comparing it to other laws. An efficient lawyer not only will have knowledge of criminal laws but also they will have experience in the field and will be able to guess the outcomes of the case and they will act accordingly. They will provide strong defense and will work to get your desired results.

Criminal process

Initially, after you have been suspected of a criminal offense, the arrest will take place and you will be taken to the police station. Your details will be collected by the officials. In the other case, the arrest will not take place. In that scenario, you will be receiving mail having a criminal citation. Then, the show cause hearing will be scheduled which is the time the evidence will be determined. This show cause hearing is applicable to drug possession, shoplifting, assault, leaving the scene of the accident, and negligent operation.

The next step in the process is an arraignment, which is the procedure in which the defendant will be informed of their charges. After your arrest that is before the completion of 24 hours, you will be called for arraignment. Depending on the type of your offense, bail will be decided. For higher level crime, there will be a bail hearing held. In certain cases like as low-level crimes, there will be no necessity for bail. Sometimes, the person will be freed based on few conditions. A pre-trial conference will be held after a month of arraignment. Your attorney will gather all the information regarding the case.

During the plea bargain, the defendant pleads guilty to a certain charge. It is usually an agreement between the defendant and the prosecutor. Generally, the criminal cases come to an end in the plea bargain itself and it does not proceed to trial. If this does not work out, a trial will take place.