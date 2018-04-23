The Italian Gluten Free Gastronomy Cookbook – Pasta, Pizza and Pane Healthy for One and All

Clarissa Burt, who lived in Italy for 30 years and Chef Rita Romano have partnered to create 170 delicious recipes without gluten. Ms. Burt discovered to be highly gluten intolerant after years of anaphylactic shocks, doctors, ambulances, hospitals. Now gluten free, Clarissa is also ‘episode’ free and has created a cookbook with for those who love Italian food but without the gluten.

Phoenix-Mesa, AZ – International Media Celebrity, Supermodel, Beauty/Lifestyle and Wellness expert Clarissa Burt has partnered with world renowned Chef Rita Romano to create“The Gluten Free Gastronomy Cookbook” in hard copy and digital versions. Comprised of 70 sumptuous cucina italiana recipes without the dangers of gluten, now those with gluten intolerance and Celiac disease can savor mouth-watering Italian food.

“I genuinely love this book. As Italian Food Ambassador,food writer and cooking instructor, it is my duty to preserve and promote the deliciousness and uniqueness of our culinary heritage” says Ale Gambini. I’m happy to say that the Italian Gluten Free Gastronomy cookbook is a great example of how the most beloved cuisine in the world can be tasty, healthy and authentic even without the use of one of its staples: the wheat. Simple and delicious gluten-free recipes, easy to make on a daily basis for authentic Italian meals. such as Antipasti (Appetizers) to Pasta, Risotti, Secondi (Main Dishes), Side Dishes, Salads and Desserts. Big thumbs up to Clarissa and Rita!”

Clarissa lived in Italy for 30 years is highly gluten intolerant. She approached Italian Chef Rita Romano for help who quickly came to the rescue. An ecstatic Clarissa wants everyone to know Gluten Intolerance is really a ‘Thing’! “You can now enjoy pasta, pizza and pane without the dangerous side effects of gluten”!

