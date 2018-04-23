Global Organic Cheese Powder Market is projected to grow at a CAGR over 5.5% during the period 2017- 2023

Market Definition:

The increasing sale of organic cheese powder is driven by rising demand for chemical free and healthy food additives. High nutritional value of organic cheese powder as compared to the conventional one is supporting the sale of the product in the global market. Increasing disposable income and economy development is also found to fuel up the market demand of organic cheese powder as consumers now have high preference for quality food products. In addition, the health benefits obtained from organic cheese powder varieties is evaluated to attract mass consumers towards the product line thereby increasing its market share globally. All these factors contribute to a high market share of the product in North America and is anticipated to generate high revenue from other regions during the forecast period.

Market Scenario:

Globally, the organic cheese powder market share as one of the fastest growing food ingredient is estimated to escalate at a higher growth rate which is supported by the diverse application and changing food consumption preferences. Increasing awareness and changing food consumption has led to consumer’s inclination towards unconventional organic products which also has a positive impact on this market. Increasing health-consciousness among the population is also one of the key drivers for organic cheese powder market.

All these factors will contribute to the calculated CAGR of 5.5% of organic cheese powder market during 2017-2023.

Key Players

Some of the key players in the organic cheese powder market: Land O’Lakes, Inc. (U.S.), Lactosan A/S (Denmark), Arla Foods (Denmark), Frontier Co-op (U.S.), DairiConcepts, L.P. (U.S.), Aarkay Food Products Ltd, (India), Archer Daniels Midland Company (U.S.)

Key Findings

Application of organic cheese powder in ready-to-eat meals is growing at higher rate.

North America dominates the market for organic cheese powder among the various other regions.

Regional Analysis

The global organic cheese powder market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world (RoW). North America holds a major market share followed by Europe. Increasing awareness about the nutritional value and health benefits of organic food products is contributing to the positive growth of organic cheese powder market. Innovations in flavors based on technological advancements is also one of the key drivers for this market. France, Mexico, Germany, China and Netherlands are the major importers of organic cheese powder.

