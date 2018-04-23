Geotechnical Instrumentation and Monitoring Market Analysis, Share and Size, Trends, Industry Growth And Segment Forecasts To 2023

Global Geotechnical Instrumentation and Monitoring Market: Component (Hardware, Software, Services), Technology (Wired Networking, Wireless Networking), Application (Tunnels and Bridges, Buildings, Dams, Others), Industry Vertical – Forecast Till 2023

Market synopsis

Geotechnical instrumentation benefits the engineers and construction workers by providing data in every stage of a project. Geotechnical instrumentation and monitoring are essential for the effective completion of construction projects. The prominent reasons for deploying instrumentation is its capability of providing quality control, construction control, monitoring in-service performance, design verification, and many others. Geotechnical instrumentation enhances the quality of work and makes it easy to document the work done, with greater accuracy.

The rising awareness and various advantages of geotechnical instrumentation and monitoring and increasing investments across the developing countries like China and India are driving the market. The technological advancements in the field of sensors and prominence of instrumentation in untapped economies are expected to drive the market through the forecast period. However, high deployment costs of monitoring solutions are hampering the market growth.

Segmentation

On the basis of the component, the market is segmented into hardware, software, and services. The hardware is further sub-segmented into sensors, piezometers, inclinometers, extensometers, and others. The service is further sub-segmented into installation and designing service, monitoring services, and others.

On the basis of technology, the market is segmented into wired networking and wireless networking.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into tunnels and bridges, buildings, dams, and others.

On the basis of industry vertical, the market is segmented into construction and infrastructure, energy & power, oil & gas, agriculture, and other.

On the basis of region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world.

Regional analysis

The global Geotechnical Instrumentation and Monitoring Market is estimated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. The geographical analysis of geotechnical instrumentation and monitoring market marks the study for regions like North America, Europe (including Russia), Asia Pacific (including Australia and New Zealand) and rest of the world (including the Middle East, Africa, and South America). Among these, the market is led by North America. The reason for this robust growth in North America is due to the increasing number of projects that are deploying geotechnical instrumentation and monitoring solutions. This also includes the initiatives by the government to implement this technology for the safety of the infrastructure in this region. Another major factor contributing to the growth of geotechnical instrumentation and monitoring in North America is the advancement in positioning systems.

However, the high cost of installation and a slower rate of adoption restrain the growth of the market in the developing countries like China, India, and the Middle East & Africa. On the other hand, Europe comprises most of the key players that operate in the geotechnical instrumentation and monitoring market. This higher concentration of key players permits the European region to compete closely with North America in terms of the market share. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region in geotechnical instrumentation and monitoring market.

Key players

Some of the major players in global geotechnical instrumentation and monitoring market include Deep Excavation LLC (U.S.), Geocomp Corporation (U.S.), DST Consulting Engineers Inc (Canada), Fugro (Holland), Monitoring Solution Providers Pte Ltd (Singapore), S. W. Cole Engineering, Inc (U.S.), Coffey International (Australia), WJ Groundwater Limited (U.K), EKO Instruments (Japan), Geotechnics Limited (U.K), among others

Other vendors include GaiaComm Ltd. (Greece), M.A.E. Advanced Geophysics Instruments (Italy), Innovative Geotechnical Instrumentation (India), Geotechnics Ltd. (New Zealand), Quantum Geotechnical (U.K), Geotechnical Services, Inc (U.S.), Petra Geotechnical, Inc. (U.S.), American Geotechnical, Inc.(U.S.), Wardle Drilling & Geotechnical Ltd. (U.K), Land-Drill Geotechnics Ltd (U.K.), Cascade Geotechnical Inc. (Canada), Canterbury Seismic Instruments Ltd (New Zealand), Ace Instrument Co., Ltd (South Korea), HMA Geotechnical Systems Australia Pty (Australia), Geotest Instrument Corporation (U.S.), Marton Geotechnical Services Ltd (MGS) (U.K), among others.

The prominent players constantly keep innovating and investing in research and development to present a cost-effective portfolio. There have been recent mergers and acquisitions among the key players, where the business entities expect to strengthen their reach to their customers

