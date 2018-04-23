Body Worn Camera Market Analysis, Segments, Top Key Players, Drivers and Trends by Forecast to 2023

Market Highlights:

Body worn cameras are basically used to capture audio and video data digitally. It typically comprises of a camera, microphone, battery and data storage unit which is either on board or connected to a camera unit via a cable. Depending on the model, they can be head mounted or can be worn anywhere on the body. There are various types of body worn cameras which include the ability to record a video and play later or it can perform live streaming, depending on the system being used.

In this rapidly changing world of technology, body worn camera market is gaining immense popularity with the growing need to ensure safety with many companies and governments adopting the same. The body worn camera market comprises of type, solutions and industry segments.

It is typically used by law enforcement agencies to record traffic stops, arrests and interviews.

Body Worn Camera Market is primarily used for surveillance purposes by police and special law enforcement agencies. It helps in capturing evidence and recording the real time data. The major driving factor for the growth of body worn camera market is increasing need for accountability and maintenance of a transparent approach during police conduct.

Another major driving factor is that it can be used by military forces for training purposes and also can be used by special law enforcement agencies. Body worn cameras helps to provide evidence in cases of domestic violence. During accidents, it helps in improving evidence collection.

The body worn camera market is expected to grow at approx. USD 990 Million by 2023, at 17% of CAGR between 2017 and 2023.

Major Key Players:

Pinnacle Response Ltd. (U.K.)

PRO-VISION (U.S.)

Shenzhen AEE Technology Co. Ltd. (China)

Safety Vision LLC (U.S.)

GoPro-Intrensic (U.S.)

Transcend Information, Inc. (Taiwan)

Wolfcom Enterprises (U.S.)

Veho (MUVI) (U.K.)

10-8 Video Systems LLC (U.S.)

Shenzhen Eeyelog Technology Co. Ltd. (China)

Pannin Technologies (U.S.)

Regional Analysis:

The body worn camera market is basically focused globally. The regional analysis of body worn camera market is being studied for regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World.

It has been observed that presently North America accounts for the largest share of the market, whereas Asia-Pacific is projected to show growth during the forecast period. Europe region is estimated to exhibit significant market share of body worn camera market which is estimated to overtake the North America region by the end of this year.

Unlike other cameras, body worn cameras can provide accurate information of the crime scene as they are not fixed at one place. Due to this reason, the adoption of body worn cameras by the police officers in Europe region is growing. As this accounts to mass adoption by police officers and other governments, Europe region is soaring high in the body worn cameras market compared to other regions.

Body Worn Camera Market Segmentation:

The body worn camera market has been segmented on the basis of type, solutions and industry. The type segment comprises of recording type and recording and live streaming type.

Segments:

Body worn camera market can be segmented on the basis of following:

By Type:

Recording Type

Recording and Live Streaming Type

By Solutions:

Smart Redaction

Smart Scene 360

Smart Shot 360

By Industry:

Police

Local Authorities And Council

Special Industry

Retail And Leisure

Transportation

Emergency Services

Intended Audience:

Technology investors

Consumer wearable manufacturers

Integrated device manufacturers (IDMs)

Wearable electronics technology platform developers

Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs)

Smart grid integrators

Surface mount component device distributors and providers

Research/Consultancy firms

