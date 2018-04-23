Atlantic Accounting and Taxation Services: Leading Taxation Service Provider in Cape Town

Atlantic Accounting and Taxation Services is a renowned Cape Town based company which offers specialised tax and accounting services and expert services for numerous corporate organisations and traders. Situated in the Table View area, this agency is registered with the South African Institute of Professional Accountants (SAIPA) and SARS as a professional practitioner of taxation services.

This South African company provides many value added services to their clients as well. They work as a trustworthy partner by encouraging business growth and productivity enhancement. The main aim of the company is to help their customers with all their requirements. The expert team offers high-quality and reliable services for their clients who seek their services. Prices are affordable and they can even offer an advanced quote for their clients, if needed. The customer service department works hard to ensure optimum client satisfaction, which is a priority.

Services:

The accounting services include the following:

1. Accounting:

Being registered with SAIPA, the professional services offered by this company are:

Making preparation for the Annual Financial Statements, Close Corporations and Trusts.

Doing Registration as the Independent Accounting Professionals

Registration as the Accounting Officer to close corporations and as the Independent Accounting Professional to Trusts.

Other Services include:

Bookkeeping and Accounting functions

VAT reporting function that includes VAT 201 return.

Monthly management reports to the clients and recommendations.

Payroll preparation and monthly PAYE return.

Preparation of the books of account and Annual Financial Statements for the sole trader.

2. Taxation

The taxation services include the following:

Provides taxation services, strategy and proper planning.

Company tax returns

Tax incentives and allowances for SME’s

Important Tax matters and advices relating to Trusts.

Individual tax returns

VAT returns.

PAYE returns

Capital Gains Tax

Dividend Tax

Salary packages and tax optimisation

Tax Compromise Application

3. Other Services:

Their other important services include:

BEEE certification for EME’s.

Import and export license application assistance.

Tax clearance certificates.

Business Valuations

Due Diligence Testing.

WCA and Departments of Labour returns

All statutory returns

Corporate and Trust secretarial services.

For further information please visit: – http://atlanticaccounting.co.za

About: Atlantic Accounting and Taxation Services

Atlantic Accounting and Taxation Services is a South African company, located in Cape Town. The company offers different types accounting and tax related services to both small and medium corporate organisations. They are well-known for their friendly approach to customers and their top-quality services.

Contact:

181 Blaauwberg Rd, Table View

Cape Town, 7441, South Africa

Tel: 021 556 1641