Anchor Water Damage and Restoration Uses Tried-and-Tested Carpet Cleaning Methods

Research shows that carpets are dirtier than toilet seats. Anchor Water Damage and Restoration uses tried-and-tested methods to clean carpets and make them safe for the family.

[SOUTH JORDAN, 04/23/2018] — As a leading provider of home improvement services, Anchor Water Damage and Restoration follows effective cleaning and restoration methods. Its team uses only quality products and equipment, as well as tried-and-tested techniques; this is what sets their carpet cleaning services apart.

With sophisticated methods, the company rids carpets of stains, odors, and harmful bacteria.

The Bacteria on a Carpet

Reader’s Digest reports that carpets could be dirtier than toilet seats. As an average person shreds about 1.5 million dead skin cells every hour that then land on the carpet, the bacteria inhabiting the material have a steady food source. On top of that, food particles, pet dander, and pollens accumulate on the carpets, making them more conducive to bacterial growth.

As a result, a carpet could be home to an average of 200,000 bacteria, which is about 700 times more than those on a toilet seat. These might include harmful strains like E. coli, Staphylococcus, and Salmonella. Homeowners should clean their carpets regularly to keep the home safe.

Anchor Water Damage and Restoration’s Effective Methods

Anchor Water Damage and Restoration offers effective carpet cleaning services that remove bacteria, stains, spores, and other contaminants.

It follows a proven methodology that has left many clients satisfied. They will do a walk-through first to find the spots, stains, and other problems, followed by a fair and final quote based on a square-foot pricing rate, no hidden fees or up-sell. The cleaning starts when they vacuum the carpet using a high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) vacuum and pre-treat it with eco-friendly cleaning agents.

Then, they use a professional steam extraction system, as recommended by The Carpet and Rug Institute and the Institute of Inspection Cleaning and Restoration. This extracts water and dirt from the carpets and leaves no residue behind. Lastly, they apply a finishing agent that keeps the carpet smelling fresh. The thorough sanitation keeps carpets clean and safe for the family.

About Anchor Water Damage and Restoration

Anchor Water Damage and Restoration is a family-owned and operated company that provides water damage restoration, mold remediation, and carpet cleaning services in Salt Lake County. It answers phones 24/7 and offers emergency response services.

For more information, visit http://www.anchorrestoration.com.