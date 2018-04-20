Music Icon Sonu Nigam appoints ITW Playworx as his agency

Music Icon and Superstar Sonu Nigam has given the mandate of handling all his assignments to ITW Playworx. Specialists in the Entertainment, Media & Communication verticals, ITW Playworx, which is a part of ITW Consulting Pvt. Ltd. will adopt a complete 360-degree approach with respect to handling his assignments related to live shows, concerts, branded content, digital extensions, movies, IP’s, etc.

ITW Playworx has further appointed Mr. Anant Nanoti as Business Manager for Sonu Nigam. Anant will be exclusively responsible for driving and managing business across all areas. Anant has been associated with ITW Playworx since inception and brings in close to 20+ years of experience in the field of Entertainment.

Commenting on the association, Music Icon Sonu Nigam said, “I am glad to have given the mandate to the ITW Playworx family as I felt there was an instant connect when I first met the team. The energy was palpable and infectious, with a healthy exchange of ideas from both sides. I am looking forward to leveraging this relationship and taking the association to the next level.”

Commenting on the appointment, Bunty Bahl (Neeraj), CEO, ITW Blitz & Playworx Music says, “We are delighted to associate with Sonu Nigam and look forward to bringing an enhanced and added value with respect to his engagements. We welcome Anant on board and confident that his proven track record will further strengthen brand Sonu Nigam and break new grounds.”

About ITW Playworx:

ITW Playworx is an Entertainment, Media and Communication arm of ITW Consulting Pvt Ltd. The company is an integrated marketing agency which offers services in the field of Experiential Marketing, Branded Entertainment, Public Relations, Blitz (Talent Management and Image Building) and Matchbox Media (media arm). Given the huge landscape of sports and entertainment industry, the focus lies in creating pathbreaking brand solutions for the new age consumer.

About ITW Consulting Private Limited:

Featuring among global leading sports consulting and management companies, ITW Consulting Private Limited (ITW) specializes in crafting and executing multi-faceted brand management solutions across sports, entertainment, and media for its clients globally which helps them to build stronger brand visibility, awareness, and recall amongst a wider target audience.