How to Dress Up Floor-To-Ceiling Windows?

If you have them at home or you have ever observed floor-to-ceiling windows in a house, you know how they can be an amazing architectural feature, adding incredible amounts of natural light into a house. However, floor-to-ceiling windows also present unique challenges, such as lack of privacy and insulation. These can make the decision to select the right window treatment a tricky thing.

Here are some incredible ideas for window treatments for floor-to-ceiling windows.

Motorized Shades

Motorized shades are the most convenient, modern option for your home. Motorized shades can be custom-made with materials that offer complete, almost blackout, coverage of your large windows. This can provide you the much-required privacy and insulation.

Whether you wish to have the whole window exposed to enjoy outside view or keep it half open, or even completely closed, motorized shades are easy to adjust simply with the push of a button.

Pleated Shades

Pleated shades are a great combination of privacy and light control. Pleated shades bring you the advantage of privacy and allowing muted natural light in too. If you want more light in your rooms, you can easily raise or close the shades.

Vertical Blinds

If vertical blinds seem more convenient and affordable to you, get the vertical ones. Traditional, horizontal blinds on floor-to-ceiling windows would become too heavy to raise and lower. Vertical blinds are easier to operate, by comparison. They come with easily maneuverable pulleys and levers and can be adjusted in a single motion.

Roman Shades

Do you have a home with windows facing directly east or west? If yes, you understand what a struggle it is prevent the light from blinding everyone, as the Sun sets or rises. Yet you do not want to completely eliminate all of the natural light coming into the house.

Roman blinds are a great horizontal window treatment option for large or floor-to-ceiling windows because they allow light control as desired with a pull of a string. Roman shades also offer protection from Sun which keeps your home cool.

