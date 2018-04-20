Emmanuele Spera (CEO) of NEXT Future Transportation was honored with New Mobility Visionary Award at the Automotive Global Awards North America 2018

Emmanuele Spera, Co-Founder and CEO, NEXT Future Transportation received the prestigious New Mobility Visionary Award at the fourth Automotive Global Awards North America.

Detroit, MI – The Awards were presented following the successful Automotive Leaders Summit, which is an annual conference that attracts top automotive executives from around the world to discuss industry trends, forecasts and strategies.

Individuals who have demonstrated excellence in their field and have grasped the wider concepts of the future mobility industry and have brought significant innovation to their company.

Emmanuele is the founder and CEO of NEXT Future Transportation, with over 20 years of IT management experience he has served as Director and CEO for two IT companies in Europe and excelled in consulting, sales, hardware and program management.

NEXT is an advanced smart transportation system based on swarms of modular self-driving vehicles. Each module can join and detach with other modules on standard city roads. When joined, they create an open, bus-like area among modules, allowing passengers to stand and walk from one module to another.

Spera is an active player in the Silicon Valley start-up environment and has 20 years of hands-on mechanical experience gained in the automotive field.

The awards are designed to celebrate achievement, creativity, knowledge and partnership. Peter Wooding, Chief Executive of Three6Zero who organized the Awards said: “It is an honor to present these annual awards as they continue to reflect the enthusiasm for development and innovation across the whole industry. This is truly a celebration of the ‘Best of the Best’ in our industry and I am encouraged by the commitment of organizations to develop individuals through the creativity of ideas, adaptation and flexibility. “I am delighted to hold this event in Motor City and to be able to recognize this year’s top achievers, congratulating both individual and team excellence and innovation.”

Three6Zero

As global media specialists, Three6Zero inform and connect the world’s automotive and new mobility industries, through dedicated industry news sites, exciting and innovative digital products, publications and events. Renowned for their editorial excellence, New Mobility Visions and Automotive Purchasing and Supply Chain magazines pair unique interviews with cutting-edge design. Three6Zero’s portfolio of prestigious events include the Automotive Global Awards, Automotive Leaders Summit and New Mobility Conferences, all offering exclusive opportunities for the industry elite to both idea share and connect.

Entrepreneurship

Sally Wooding

Three6Zero

M: +44 (0) 7974 361866

E: sally.wooding ( @ ) three6zero dot org

W: www.three6zero.org

NEXT Future Transportation Inc.

NEXT Future Transportation Inc. is a Mass Transportation and Goods Movement company, which is pioneering Transportation-as-a-Service. NEXT is developing a patented, fully automated, electric vehicle fleet and the supporting operating system required ecosystem of services to market at scale.

http://www.get-next.com