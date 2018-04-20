Burkholder Brothers Landscape Hosts Second Annual Patio Day at Main Line Showroom

The Outdoor Living & Design Center, Burkholder Brothers’ premier outdoor patio furniture showroom, will host their second annual event known as Patio Day, on April 28. 2018. Last year, their flagship showroom opened in April and they celebrated Patio Day as a one-month milestone.

Since then, Burkholder has worked continually to serve the community. The company held free events in November and December and offered seasonal trees, wreaths and gift items. 2017 also saw the establishment of their Annual Holiday Food Drive in support of the Chester County Food Bank. Donations collected in cash and shelf stable food items amounted to 147 meals provided to food insecure members of the community.

This spring, the landscape design company has been holding a series of free events.

Some community-gathering events, such as the upcoming Beers and Bonfires Happy Hour scheduled for April 26, are strictly to bring residents together to build community. In addition, the company has been holding free workshops that offer design guidance and the chance for homeowners to bring their questions to designers for free personalized consultations.

The Patio Day event on April 28 will include, like last year, some of the company’s favorite recipes, cooked and grilled in the outdoor kitchens. Creative arts and crafts will be provided for kids and a presentation will be offered at 10 a.m. called “How Best to Invest Your Outdoor Living Dollars.” In addition, residents are encouraged to relax on the fully furnished patios and enjoy the music in the air while being inspired in the display gardens. Then take advantage of the opportunity to consult with expert landscape designers, audio professionals and garden style associates about the latest trends, ideas, and solutions for home landscapes.

The second annual Patio Day event is part of Burkholder Landscape’s continuing plan for engaging the community in a fun, inspirational and instructional way. Mark Burkholder shared, “Local companies like ours should be an active part of the community. We can all work together to beautify Main Line Philadelphia. Our vision is to help homeowners see the potential in their own backyards, and then help them to create outdoor spaces that they love to spend time in with their families and friends.”

Workshops and Events Being Offered This Spring and Summer at The Outdoor Living & Design Center Include:

April 21, Sat – 10am: Workshop – Talk with a Designer Day

April 26, Thurs. – 4:30-6:30pm: Beers & Bonfires – Happy Hour in the Garden

April 28, Sat. – 10-5pm: Patio Day

April 28, Sat. – 10am: Workshop – How Best to Invest Your Outdoor Living Dollars

May 3, Thurs – 4:30-6:30: Martinis and Margaritas- Happy Hour in the Garden

May 5, Sat. – 10am: Workshop – How to Update Your Outdoors

May 12, Sat. – 10am: Workshop – Outdoor Getaway Rooms

May 12-13 Sat. & Sun. 11-2pm: We Love Our Moms!

June 9, Sat. – 10am: Workshop – Everything + the Grill: How to decide what works for you

June 9, Sat – 11-2pm: Grillin’ in the Garden

June 9, Sat – 11-2pm: Presentation – Outdoor Audio/ Coastal Source

June 16, Sat. – 10am: Workshop – Fire Trends for Your Deck, Patio, Pool

June 16, Sat – 11-2pm: Grillin’ in the Garden

June 21, Thursday – 6-8pm: Summer Sangria – Happy Hour in the Garden

Learn more about these events by visiting the company calendar of events page at: https://www.burkholderlandscape.com/events/.