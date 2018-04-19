Praveen Goel launched another store of SUNAR jewels @ D – 10, South Ex 2

South Ex Part 2

New Delhi, 17th April 2018

Praveen Goel, a designer par excellence and Chief Jewellery Consultant, renowned for his immaculate Jewellery creation, launched another SUNAR Luxury studio in the city of Delhi. The luxury studio situated at SOUTH EXTENTION Part 2 will act as an added attraction for the Uber stylish Delhi clientele, and is geared to become the new exclusive bridal destination for Jewellery.Sunar Jewels has always believed in the power of craftsmanship and also focuses on creating signature Pieces which can be handed down for generation.

The architecture and interiors of the showroom have been done by Altus Luxury Living, a Delhi based design firm. Conceived under the aegis of principal designer Adetee Sawhaney, the luxury showroom amalgamates art and beauty with a keen eye towards European style architecture, rich colours, exquisite craftsmanship and intricate detailing.

Located in the main market at D – 10, South Ex part 2, SUNAR is spread over an area of 2000 Sq. feet. The store interiors look right out of a Mughal Palace with the exquisite wall carvings and stunning mother of pearl inlays on the floor. It exhibits an impressive collection of designer bridal ornaments in Polki and diamonds.

An extraordinary and passionate Jewellery designer with exceptional skills and outlook, Mr. Goel’s magnificent Jewellery designs enhance the beauty of jewels and stones making them radiant and flawless, reflecting top notch craftsmanship. The brand SUNAR Jewels, right from cutting and polishing to adding the final impeccable finishing touch, speaks volumes of Praveen’s craftsmanship.

CMD, Mr. Praveen Goel says, “We want to redefine the concept of luxury bridal destination for Jewellery, and offer an avenue for a bride to feel like royalty because that’s how every girl should feel on their wedding day.

The new upcoming store looks forward to living up to these expectations and carrying forward the SUNAR legacy of fine cut jewels and precious stones. With a high end stylish ambience, the store promises to catch the fancy of fashion connoisseurs in Delhi with its heritage look and feel.