MISS MIZORAM 2017- RODY TEPUII TO BE THE BRAND AMBASSADOR OF MIZORAM

Aizawl 17 April 2018: Innovations India Advertising & Events Pvt. Ltd. the official state partners of The Government of Mizoram signed famous Model, Actress & Miss India Mizoram 2017 Ms. Rody Tepuii asthe BRAND AMBASSADOR for Mizoram in a glittering ceremony at Hotel Floria in Aizawl.Captain Rahul Bali, MD Innovations India said, “We are very happy to sign Rody as our BRAND AMBASSADOR for Mizoram. She is the only girl from Mizoram to have won MISS TALENTED at the MissIndia Pageant and is the best public figure to promote Mizoram which is one of the most beautiful destinations in India but unfortunately has remained unnoticed by the world up till now. We look forward to Rody becoming a face of our progressive approach of reaching out to the world and showcasing this beautiful land and its lovely people to them.” Captain Rahul Bali who is also the CEO MAGNETIC MIZORAM INVESTORS SUMMIT” which is the biggest Global Business Meet and Convention of Mizoram scheduled be to held on 20 – 21 April 2018 in Aizawl to showcase the immense yet unexplored business opportunities & some unparallel advantages about Mizoram to the investors, also said, “ The Summit is sure to act as a great platform aimed atexploring ideas that would help the State to achieve inclusive and sustainable development by ensuringpolicy coherence and effective investment promotion. The signing of Rody as the Brand Ambassador ofMizoram at this important time is going to very beneficial for the promotion of the state ”An excited Rody Tepuii said, “It is indeed a matter of great pride for me to be signed up by InnovationsIndia as the Brand Ambassador for Mizoram. I am absolutely delighted and elated by this honourbestowed upon me by Innovations India. I will leave no stone unturned to bring laurels to Mizoram andwould give my best to achieve the desired results for my state.”“Rody would be representing Mizoram & Innovations India across the country and abroad at variousplatforms to highlight the state. It is the first time that a model from Mizoram has been signed by aMultinational Company who operates across the globe and this is sure a great beginning as well as huge inspiration for the modeling industry of Mizoram” said Ashish Mishra, Country Head Innovations India.The glitzy evening was attended by the crème de la crème of Mizoram comprising of top corporate honchos, fashion icons, acclaimed film makers, socialites and media barons of Mizoram.