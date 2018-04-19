Dreamz Group is hosting Rashtriya Job Festival in Lucknow

Dreamz Group – a brand known for providing best investment options to the people of the city Lucknow by supporting the cause of employment at Lucknow on 21st and 22nd of April 2018.

Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh: Dreamz Group is a known brand in making options of investment available for the people across the city. You can earn money with investments in the various options offered by the Dreamz. Apart from this, Dreamz is also supporting various social causes to develop the city and its people. This time it is a Job Fair to provide better options for employment for the people of this city.

The venue of the Job fair is selected to be Lucknow Public College of Professional Studies, Vinamra Khand, Gomti Nagar, Lucknow. The candidates with ITI, Graduates, Post Graduates (Technical as well as Non-Technical) degrees are eligible for this Job Fair. Rashtriya Job Festival 2018 is a joint effort of Aone Business Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Lucknow Public School and Dreamz Group.

Registration:

All the candidates looking to cash on this opportunity are requested to register on the official website of Rashtriya Job Festival 2018 (www.rjf2018.com). For further queries you can call on 8528614426, 8528614425 or you can WhatsApp on 7408205444.

Schedule:

Day 1 – 21st April 2018

9:30 Am to 10:30 AM: Inaugural Ceremony

Venue: Auditorium, LPCPS, Vinamra Khand, Gomti Nagar, Lucknow.

10:30 AM to 12:30 PM: Start-Up India and Stand-Up India training session and entrepreneurship, Development Motivational Session.

Venue: Auditorium, LPCPS, Vinamra Khand, Gomti Nagar, Lucknow.

12:30 PM to 6:30 PM: Interview Session

Venue: Auditorium, LPCPS, Vinamra Khand, Gomti Nagar, Lucknow.

Day 2 – 22nd April 2018

09:00 AM to 04:00 PM: Interview Session

Venue: Campus, LPCPS, Vinamra Khand, Gomti Nagar, Lucknow.

04:00 PM to 05:00 PM: Closing Ceremony and Felicitation Program.

Venue: Auditorium, LPCPS, Vinamra Khand, Gomti Nagar, Lucknow

05:00 PM to 06:00 PM: Lucky Draw Session and Band Show

Venue: Auditorium, LPCPS, Vinamra Khand, Gomti Nagar, Lucknow.

It is an amazing opportunity knocking at the door, you better open the door to embrace it.

