4FastPlumber Shared Three Tips To Help Clients Avoid Plumbing Disasters

In a recent announcement, 4FastPlumber shared three things that homeowners can do to avoid plumbing disasters. According to 4FastPlumber, there are many problem areas in a home that can cause plumbing disasters if proper caution and maintenance is not observed. The company went on to state that one wrong move could end up costing homeowners thousands of dollars in water damage. 4FastPlumber indicated, however, that with vigilance and knowhow, plumbing issues can be caught and corrected before they become plumbing disasters.

The first tip that 4FastPlumber shared with homeowners is that the garbage disposal should be handled delicately. According to 4FastPlumber, grease can ruin any garbage disposal, and should be disposed of using alternative methods. The company went on to mention that homeowners should also avoid pouring coffee grounds down the garbage disposal, as these can also be quite harmful.

The second tip that 4FastPlumber shared is that washing machine hoses (the hoses connecting the washing machine to the home’s water supply) should be properly maintained, so that they do not burst. 4FastPlumber recommended that homeowners upgrade to stainless steel, braided lines, as they are more durable than rubber hoses.

4FastPlumber went on to share a third and final tip, which is that homeowners should not hang things from their pipes. According to 4FastPlumber, pipes are not as sturdy as they seem, and even hanging light objects from them – like wet clothes – can cause strain. 4FastPlumber stated that this strain, over time, can cause pipes to leak or even burst. 4FastPlumber indicated that, due to these potential dangers, homeowners should never hang any objects from any of their pipes. The company can be followed at https://www.local.com/business/details/woodbridge-va/4fastplumber-llc-135109931/

4FastPlumber closed its announcement by providing some company information. The company announced that it is a family-owned business, and has been serving residents of the Woodbridge area for decades. The company went on to state that its licensed master plumbers and gas fitters are all bonded and insured. 4FastPlumber concluded by stating that its many services include pipe repair, gas fitting, sewer line repair, plumbing upgrades, and renovations—as well as several other plumbing services. Reviews of the company are available at https://www.google.com/maps/place/4FastPlumber+LLC/@38.6439509,-77.3298399,12z/data=!4m18!1m12!4m11!1m3!2m2!1d-77.2594587!2d38.6502522!1m6!1m2!1s0x89b655be390f30fd:0xb8750c87b18220a7!2s4FastPlumber+1351+E+Longview+Dr.+Woodbridge,+VA+22191+(571)+499-0708!2m2!1d-77.2597999!2d38.6439718!3m4!1s0x89b655be390f30fd:0xb8750c87b18220a7!8m2!3d38.6439718!4d-77.2597999

Contact:

Mike Orehowsky

Company: 4FastPlumber

Address: 1351 E Longview Dr., Woodbridge, VA 22191

Phone: (571)499-0708

Website: http://4fastplumber.com/woodbridge-plumber/