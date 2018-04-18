What is the relation between Fertility and Weight?

Phoenix, AZ – April, 2018 – Most of us have heard about the risk of heart disease and diabetes due to obesity. But did you know there’s another risk involved – one that may need more attention because it affects something that is valuable to us most – family?

Your weight may affect your ability to reproduce and excess fat can lead to infertility in both women and men.

Many women fight fertility problems, and those who are overweight face greater risk. Obese and severely obese women have been found to be much less likely to become pregnant than women with normal weight. Many women are now choosing to have children at later ages, and that comes with its own fertility challenges. Weight problems can further complicate the fertility problems.

Apart from becoming pregnant, being overweight also increases problems for a safe full-term delivery. Obese women have been seen to have higher rates of pregnancy loss. Obesity in mothers also poses health risks for the baby. Being overweight during pregnancy may also increase the risk of childhood obesity and diabetes or heart disease later in life.

Studies have also shown a strong relationship between fertility and weight in men. Obese men are much more likely to have low sperm counts and be sterile than men of normal weight.

Obesity affects millions of Americans and has been found largely related to diet. Researchers have found a relationship between the kind of food being eaten and male fertility. On the other hand, eating foods rich in good fats was found associated with better sperm counts.

Since weight is something you can manage and keep a check on with a good weight loss program, it should not be a hindrance to your efforts of becoming a parent. If you are considering starting or extending your family and are overweight, you should seek a reliable weight loss program about a weight loss plan that suits your needs, goals and preferences.

