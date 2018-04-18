North Padre Island, TX/2018: Vacation rentals are becoming a popular choice amongst tourists. The rentals provide travellers with the warmth of a home. The Rental Management Company offers its clients well-maintained vacation rentals in North Padre Island, TX.

The real estate company offers a wide array of property management services. The company is a premium choice for those looking for vacation rentals. It has over thirty years of knowledge and experience in the field.

To choose a vacation rental, all one as to do is browse through the MLS listing on the company’s website and choose a rental. High quality images and descriptions of the properties are provided along. The website contains detailed information about the amenities offered and also the special features of each rental. Whether you are looking for a vacation rental with a pool, a porch, a well equipped kitchen, fast internet, a pleasant view etc., the website has you covered.

Services Provided By Them

• The Rental Management Company offers its clients a toll free reservation line and even online booking that’s available for 24 hours, & days a week.

• Fully furnished units.

• Pet friendly vacation rentals also available.

• The vacation rental units are inspected annually to ensure the best standards for clients.

• The company provides a linen program which ensures stain-free linen during the stay.

• 24/7 emergency and maintenance services

Why Choose Them

• The company has earned itself a great reputation in the real estate industry by providing clients with par-excellence services.

• Offer affordable vacation rental homes.

• They provide clients with a wide range of amenities.

• Most vacation rentals are situated in prime locations. This is very convenient for guests as they have easy access to restaurants, shops, entertainment, beaches and more.

For more information you can call at (361) 949- 9050 or visit 14613 South Padre Island Drive, Corpus Christi, TX 78418. You can also log on to www.rentalmgmt.com