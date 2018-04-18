Symptoms and Treatments for a Bicep Tendon Injury

Gilbert, AZ – April, 2018 – Biceps tendonitis refers to the irritation or inflammation in your upper biceps tendon. This tendon attaches your biceps to your shoulder bones.

Tendons connect muscles to bones and allow you to move your arms, legs, and other body parts. The biceps muscle has three tendons, out of which two attach it to the shoulder while the third attaches it to the forearm bone at the elbow.

Causes of bicep tendon injury

Biceps tendon damage is often caused due to normal wear and tear. The slow degeneration can be accelerated by overuse, for example, as in tennis. Any activity that involves repetitive overhead motion can put you at higher risk for biceps tendonitis.

Symptoms of a bicep tendon injury

A biceps tendon tear will cause sudden and severe pain. Depending upon the location of injury, you may feel pain in the upper arm or at the elbow. Pain may be accompanied by the feeling or sound of a popping sound at the time of the tear.

Other signs of torn biceps tendon include –

• sudden, sharp pain at the shoulder or the elbow with the tear

• upper arm bruising in the injured area

• the detached muscle may cause weakness in the shoulder or elbow

• difficulty turning the arm and hand in palm-up and palm-down positions. This happens because the detached muscle is unable to work.

• The front of the upper arm may appear misshapen if the tendon is completely torn. Properly attached muscles can stretch like rubber bands. Sue to a tear, one end comes loose and the muscle recoils, forming a bulge in your arm.

Treatment for a bicep tendon injury

While surgery may be required to repair a torn biceps tendon, many people can function normally even without a surgical repair. The treatment options depend on the nature and severity of the injury. Tears at the elbow require surgical repair more often than tears at the shoulder.

Some surgical procedures can be done arthroscopically, in a minimally invasive manner. Such procedures reduce the risk of complications and post-surgical discomfort. They also shorten recovery time.

Surgical repairs for a biceps tendon injury may include –

• Removal of the stump of the torn tendon

• Reattaching the remaining tendon to the bone

• Shaving the torn fibers of tendon and cleaning the injury site

• Reattaching the torn tendon using screws and sutures

To understand whether your shoulder or elbow pain is the result of a biceps tendon injury and its treatment, consult an orthopedic doctor right away.

