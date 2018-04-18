Release Coatings Market Size, Industry Share, Demand, Suppliers and Forecasts 2025

Release Coatings Industry report offers a comprehensive insight into the development policies and plans in addition to manufacturing processes and cost structures. On the basis of product, this report displays the Cost Structure, Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Gross Margin, market share and growth rate.

Synopsis of Release coatings Market

Release coatings are silicone based coatings consisting of one polymer which is polymerized by a cross linking agent either thermally or under UV light. Release coatings are extensively used to prevent adhesion between surfaces thereby helps in minimizing material loss. The advantages of release coatings such as high tensile strength and excellent tear strength properties make them suitable to be used in various applications. Release coatings are extensively used in applications such as stickers, labels, tapes, hygiene products, medical, food, and beverage, and packaging among others. The growing demand for digital label printing and mechanical flexographic printing is expected to have positive impact on the global release coatings market owing to its extensive use in tapes and films.

Moreover, the growing packaging industry in the developing regions throughout the globe is also expected to significantly contribute to the growth of the market during the forecast years. However, the volatility in raw material prices can be a major restraining factor to the market growth. Furthermore, the growing research and development activities owing to the stringent regulation on the VOC content mainly in North America and Europe has compelled the manufacturers to invest in R&D which is a major opportunity for market during the forecast years.

Segmental Analysis:

The global release coatings market is segmented into material, formulation and application. On the basis of material the market is segregated into silicone and non silicone. The market by formulation is bifurcated into solvent based, water based and oil emulsions. The market by application is further bifurcated into labels, tapes, hygiene, industrial, medical, food & beverages, and others

Geographical Analysis:

The report covers brief analysis of the major geographic regions namely Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Key Players:

Some of the prominent players operating in the global release coatings market are KISCO Limited (Japan), The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.), Cytec Solvay Group (U.S.), and BASF SE (Germany). Dow Corning Corporation (U.S.), Wacker Chemie AG (Germany), Momentive inc. (U.S.), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), Shin-Etsu Chemicals Co., Ltd. (Japan), and OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (U.S.).

