Reach to an experienced lawyer for service of process in foreign country

Service of process is the very first stage of any kind of legal case proceedings. It is a formal procedure of notifying the other party to come to the court, by sending them the summons accompanied with the complaint. Generally, the service of process is the point, where the defendant to the lawsuit is notified of the complaint. Whether not notified or failure to serve the defendant to the lawsuit may cause serious backdrops or even dismissal of the case. It also increases the time and cost of the cases. Hence, service of process is very important regarding international cases.

According to the laws of different countries, it is very crucial to say that the service of process will complete properly. Since different countries have its own service of process, many countries will not accept all forms of service of process. They will only accept certain forms of service of process. Some of the examples of the service include the letters, mails, process servers and much more.

Requirements of service of process

When a lawsuit is filed, the law states that it is mandatory to be notified properly. There are many legal requirements associated with the service of process. Regardless, the rules may vary according to the country and place, the service of process has some common things. The basic thing about the process is that delivering the summons and complaint to the defendant. This can be done by one of the three below ways:

• By the government official

• By a certified mail

• By the official who has the credential to serve the summon

Usually the summons has the deadlines and it must be served within the deadline. And also the defendant must receive the documents within the stipulated deadline. In case of any fault occurred during this process, then the summons is considered as improperly served. If the summon is passed through the certified mail, then only the date when the recipient received the document will be considered. Improper service of process can also make your case dismissed. Hence, one must be very careful.

