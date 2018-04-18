Professional Movie Theater Cleaning Services by Forte Commercial Cleaning Utah

Forte Commercial Cleaning Utah, a nationally-known cleaning franchise, provides movie theater janitorial services in Utah.

[Murray, 4/18/2018] – Going to the movie theater is a classic American pastime and over 225 million Americans go to the movies at least once a year. However, many movie theaters are also notorious for being dirty. The floors are often sticky, the air smells musky, and there are wads of gum stuck to the arm rest. Forte Commercial Cleaning Utah deals with all these issues and more.

Movie Theater Bacteria

Numerous studies have found that movie theaters are full of bacteria. A dirty movie theater should not come as a surprise, though, considering the number of people who come and go through it every day. What is surprising is the type of bacteria found inside. Studies show that apart from the usual germs that humans carry, bacteria from cattle, soil, fecal matter, and yeast are also present in movie theaters.

Forte Commercial Cleaning Utah provides monthly deep cleaning of movie theaters. Their cleaning services ensure that the theater will not have sticky floors and that there will be no trash left under the seats. They use microfiber mops as opposed to traditional ones because microfiber more effectively removes bacteria. The company’s cleaning services leave movie theaters fresh and sanitized.

Porter Services

The dirtiest parts of the movie theater are the floors, chairs, arm rests, and cup holders. Apart from fecal matter bacteria, staphylococcus bacteria were also found on some seats. Although relatively harmless, staph bacteria can do serious damage to the body if it gets in the bloodstream, joints, heart, or lungs. Because it is unclear how often movie theater seats are cleaned, movie goers with open wounds could be at risk of staph infection.

According to movie theater employees, there usually is not enough time for them to thoroughly clean theaters in between shows. Due to time constraints happens, employees sometimes sweep trash under the seat and come back for it later.

Forte Commercial Cleaning Utah understands the difficulty movie theater employees face. As such, they provide porter services to clean theaters between shows, so theater employees can focus on customer service.

Forte Commercial Cleaning Utah is a professional cleaning service that employs an innovative and customized approach to their janitorial services.