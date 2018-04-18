Polyglycerol Market 2018 Global Industry Analysis by Top Key Players Focusing on Industry Growth Strategies and Upcoming Trends 2025

Polyglycerol Market Scenario:

The PG3 product segment is anticipated to observe a higher CAGR during the forecast period. The enhanced and superior qualities of polyglycerols find their application in the food & beverage and the detergent industry. PG3 is used in margarines, chocolates, baked products and in other fat substitution applications. Moreover, it is also used as surfactant in the detergent industry owing to its improved texture, softness, and fragrance of the product.

The global polyglycerol market is spanned across five key regions: Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Among these, Asia Pacific holds a major share of the market and is expected to be the fastest growing region at an exponential CAGR. The presence of the most populated countries of the world such as India and China has augmented the demand for various sectors such as food and beverage, personal care, home care, and automotive among others, which, in turn, is anticipated to fuel the demand for polyglycerol in the region. Moreover, the growing processed food demand mainly in Japan, India and China is also expected to contribute to the market.

Market Segmentation:

The global polyglycerol market is segmented into product type and end-user. On the basis of product type, the market is segregated into PG2, PG3, PG4, PG6, and PG10. The market by end use industry is bifurcated into food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, personal care, others.

Key Players:

Some of the prominent players operating in the global polyglycerol market are Procter & gamble (U.S), SOLVAY (Belgium), Unilever Holdings (England), Godrej Industries Ltd (India), Dow Chemical Company (U.S.), The Lonza Group (Switzerland), The Hershey Company (U.S.), Stepan Company (Illinois), Savannah Surfactants (India), and Palsgaard (Denmark) among others.

Regional Analysis:

The polyglycerol market is segmented across five regions: Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Among these, Asia Pacific holds a major share of the market and is expected to grow an encouraging CAGR. The growing population and the increasing personal disposable income in the developing nations are the major factors driving the growth of the polyglycerol market. Moreover, the pharmaceutical food industry in countries such as Japan, India, and China is adding to the demand for polyglycerol. In addition to this, the demand from the automotive industry is another factor positively effecting the market. Furthermore, with the increase in working population the demand for processed and on the go food products are propelling in the region which in turn is adding to the market growth owing to the use of polyglycerol as food additives.

North America is another dominant region for the market of polyglycerol exhibiting an expanding CAGR. The presence of well-developed end user industries coupled with the growing adoption rate are the major factors adding to this growth. Moreover, the fast paced lifestyle has augmented the demand for on the go food and beverages which is further expected to propel the growth in this region. The use of PG3 as stabilizing and emulsifying agent is also expected further fuel the growth.

The European market is a lucrative market mainly driven by the developed automobile, food & beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical industry. The increasing application in the hair care, cream, and moisturizering products has augmented the demand for polyglycerol in their developed cosmentic and personal care industry.

The global polyglycerol market is segmented into product type and end-user. On the basis of product type, the market is segregated into PG2, PG3, PG4, PG6, and PG10. The market by end use industry is bifurcated into food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, personal care, and others.

The report covers brief analysis of the major geographic regions namely Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

