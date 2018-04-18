Phoenix Deposition Services Employs Top-Rated Court Reporters

Lawyers need accurate recordings of witness testimonies before court proceedings begin. Court reporters provide a word-for-word transcription of these testimonies. Let Phoenix Deposition Services help you.

[PHOENIX, 4/18/2018]—Phoenix Deposition Services, a provider of deposition services for more than thirty years, employs top-rated court reporters.

Top Court Reporters

With their miniature typewriter-like stenotype machines spewing papers full of coded language, court reporters or stenographers have long been a common sight in court rooms. Court reporters are responsible for recording everything that is said in the courtroom by providing a word-for-word transcript.

In the 90s, the future of court reporting looked bleak. Budget cuts led many city courts to use electronic recorders rather than pay typists. However, the job refused to become obsolete. It grew even more, and along with it, a promising future for those who passed the test.

To be a nationally certified court reporter, one must be able to type 225 words per minute with an accuracy of 95%. Phoenix Deposition Services understand that for attorneys to have a better idea of their opponent’s testimonies before they go to court, court reporters are needed to record witness testimonies ahead of time. For this reason, their court reporters are among the Top 10% scorers of the National Court Reporters Associations’ proficiency exam.

Affordable Court Reporting

The median annual income of a Phoenix, Arizona based court reporter is $55,142, not including bonuses and other base pay factors such as years of experience, company size, or level education. There is a greater fluctuation of fees among freelance court reporters, but the estimate is between $30,000 and $50,000. In some cases, court reporters are known to make six figures.

Apart from accurate and efficient court reporting procedures, Phoenix Deposition Services also prides itself in being affordable.

About Phoenix Deposition Services

Phoenix Deposition Services has provided Phoenix, Arizona with top-rated court reporters for more than thirty years. They specialize in general depositions, medical malpractice, construction defect, and other phases of technical testimony delivered by expert witnesses.

To know more about the company and their services, visit https://phoenixdepositionservices.com/.